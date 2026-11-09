Krakow Market Square Shooting Suspect Dies After Six Killed

A 24-year-old suspect in the Krakow Main Market Square shooting died in hospital, police said, as officials revisit early far-right motive claims.

A 24-year-old suspect in the shooting at the Main Market Square in Krakow, Poland, died in hospital, police said on Monday. The attack on Saturday left six people dead in the city's historic plaza, according to police.

Officers shot the suspect and arrested him within minutes after he opened fire from inside his car in the square. Authorities have released only limited information about the suspect so far.

Also read Six Killed in Krakow Shooting Called Terrorism by Polish PM

Core Details of the Krakow Square Attack

The suspect, a 24-year-old resident of Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski in southeastern Poland, died in hospital after being shot by police. Police have not released a broader profile of the attacker beyond these basic details.

Videos from the scene show the suspect exchanging fire with officers without visible fear, and he was wounded during the exchange. The shooting took place in the square's historic setting, where the suspect remained seated in his vehicle before opening fire on people nearby.

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Officials Revise Early Far-Right Motive Claims

Authorities had earlier said the suspect may have been influenced by far-right ideology, but officials appear to have backed away from that statement. The government has not provided further details to support the claim.

Politicians from the nationalist opposition questioned the basis for the interior minister's statement that far-right ideology was the suspect's motive. Their challenge put pressure on the government to explain what evidence supported the early assessment.

Government spokesman Adam Szlapka told TVN24 that the matter must be fully clarified and that authorities should hold complete information before making comments, even if some initial indications exist. He urged restraint in public statements while the case develops.

Investigation Continues Into Possible Group Links

Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek said the investigation will continue despite the suspect's death, with the goal of determining whether he acted alone or was influenced by any group. The probe remains active even though the main suspect is no longer alive.

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Zurek told Radio Zet that evidence is being collected, but he will not show or disclose it at this stage, and he asked the public for restraint. On Monday, an interior ministry spokesperson said many different symbols were visible on the suspect's clothing, and authorities had only briefly examined them to determine their meaning.

Next steps include completing the examination of those symbols and gathering evidence to establish whether any outside network shaped the attack. No timeline for publishing the investigators' findings has been provided, leaving residents of Krakow and the wider public without a confirmed date for a full account of the motive.