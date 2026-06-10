Knicks' Ticket Prices Plummet After Game 3 Loss

The New York Knicks still hold a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals, but ticket prices for Game 4 have plummeted 70% since their loss in Game 3. The get-in price for Game 4 had reached $13,500, but fell to $4,025 after the Spurs' win. The Knicks can now clinch the series in Game 5, but the get-in price has decreased by 40% over the past three days.

The New York Knicks still hold a 2-1 lead and home-court advantage in the NBA Finals, but ticket prices for Game 4 on Wednesday night have plummeted 70% since they lost Game 3.

With the prospect the Knicks could close out their first championship in more than a half century, the get-in price for Game 4 had reached as high as around $13,500 and was still at $8,600 on Monday. However, the price fell to $4,025 by Tuesday afternoon -- although that would still be more expensive than this year's Super Bowl, according to ticket tracking service TicketData.com.

Following the Spurs' win in Game 3, the soonest the Knicks can now clinch the series would be Game 5 back in San Antonio. However, the get-in price to even that potential closeout game has decreased by 40% over the past three days. The only game to see an increase is a potential Game 7, which would also take place in San Antonio.

The get-in price for a potentially decisive game either way has spiked 38%, in part due to the expectation that many New York fans would then seek to travel to San Antonio. For comparison, the past two Super Bowls had day-of-game get-in prices of $2,002 in 2025 and $3,251 this year. The average Super Bowl get-in price since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic has been $3,914, according to TicketData.

Outside of the World Cup and the Stanley Cup Final, the next-most expensive sporting event through the end of the year currently is UFC 329. The card featuring the return of Conor McGregor against Max Holloway currently has a get-in price of $1,369 and is set for July 11 in Las Vegas. The Knicks opened the series as significant underdogs, but flipped to -140 favorites at BetMGM following their Game 1 victory.

Now ahead 2-1 with up to two more games at home, New York is still the -185 favorite compared to San Antonio at +155. Game 5 -- San Antonio: $1,438 (Down 40%





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New York Knicks NBA Finals Ticket Prices Game 4 Game 5

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