Knicks Edge Spurs in Tense Game 2, Take 2-0 NBA Finals Lead on Brunson's Late Heroics

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105-104 in a dramatic Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals, taking a 2-0 series lead. Jalen Brunson's steal and clutch free throws in the final seconds provided the decisive margin after the Knicks blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. The Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and a young squad mounted a furious comeback but ultimately fell short due to a critical turnover. The Knicks' 13th straight playoff win highlights their resilience, while the Spurs must learn to finish in the Finals.

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs clashed in a tense Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals, delivering a dramatic finish that underscored the grueling nature of championship basketball.

The Knicks ultimately emerged with a 105-104 victory, seizing a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The game, played in San Antonio, was characterized by a significant lead change in the final minutes, highlighting the resilience and mental fortitude required at this stage of the season. The Road to the Final Minutes: The Knicks built a substantial lead, at one point ahead by 14 points with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

This advantage seemed to put the game out of reach for the Spurs, who were facing the daunting task of overcoming a deficit against a seasoned Knicks squad on the road. However, the Spurs, showcasing the youthful energy and talent that has defined their season, launched a furious 14-0 run to erase the deficit and knot the score.

Dylan Harper's floater with 2:59 to play capped the run, sending the AT&T Center into a frenzy and setting the stage for a nail-biting finish. Spurs' Lead and Brunson's Response: The Spurs' momentum continued, and they took their first lead of the second half at 104-102 via a three-point play from rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama with 57.3 seconds remaining. The Knicks' offense, which had stalled, needed a spark. That spark came from their leader, Jalen Brunson.

Despite a difficult shooting night-he entered the fourth quarter just 4-for-16 from the field-Brunson calmly drained a fadeaway jumper with 39.3 seconds left to tie the game at 104. The sequence shifted the momentum back to New York, but the game's defining moment was still to come. The Decisive Turnover and Clutch Free Throws: Brunson missed a jumper on the next possession with 13.5 seconds left.

Wembanyama secured the rebound for the Spurs, but in a frantic attempt to inbound the ball, a sequence unfolded that would decide the game. Wembanyama attempted to pass to a cutting Stephon Castle, but the young guard was not prepared. The ball caromed off Castle's back and directly into the hands of the waiting Jalen Brunson. Wembanyama, attempting to prevent an easy basket, fouled Brunson.

The Knicks guard, who had been laboring and collapsing on the bench during timeouts, stepped to the line with ice in his veins and sank the first of his two free throws. Since the foul occurred in the act of shooting, Brunson was awarded a second free throw, which he deliberately missed. The Spurs secured the rebound but were unable to get off a final shot before the buzzer, sealing the 105-104 Knicks victory.

Post-Game Reflections: An exhausted Brunson, who finished with 20 points on 5-for-17 shooting, described the ugly nature of Finals basketball: "At this stage of the season, things aren't going to be pretty. It's going to be ugly. It's going to be grinded out.

" He emphasized the importance of composure in such high-pressure moments. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson lamented the critical turnover, acknowledging the frustration but pointing to the resilience his young team showed.

"We showed tremendous desperation, urgency and competitive response," he said, but noted that playing a full 48 minutes at their standard is the next hurdle. Knicks' Resilience and Postseason Dominance: Despite the offensive struggles, particularly from Brunson, the Knicks found a way to win. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 21 points and 13 rebounds, providing a steady inside presence.

The victory marked the Knicks' 13th consecutive playoff win, tying them for second place on the all-time list and underscoring their relentless, winning mentality. Coach Mike Brown praised his team's mental toughness and connectivity, traits built over the course of the long season.

"No matter what run went on, no matter what time of the game, our guys just kept uplifting one another," he said. Looking Ahead: The series now shifts to New York for Game 3 on Monday. The Spurs, despite the gut-wrenching loss, expressed confidence that they can right the ship by playing their brand of basketball for the entire game.

For the Knicks, the challenge is to maintain their composure and defensive intensity while trying to close out a Finals opponent that has proven it can mount a formidable comeback. The outcome of Game 2 demonstrated that in the Finals, a single moment of brilliance-or a single mistake-can tilt the entire series. The Spurs' talent, led by Wembanyama, remains a major threat, but the Knicks' experience and proven ability to win tight games make them a formidable task to dethrone.

The Context of the Series: This 2026 NBA Finals pits the veteran-laden, defensively-minded Knicks against the new-look Spurs, a team built around generational talent Victor Wembanyama and a core of young players. The Knicks' approach has been methodical and physical, winning games through a combination of star execution, timely defense, and sheer toughness. The Spurs, meanwhile, are learning on the fly what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Game 2 served as a microcosm of these identities: the Knicks weathered a storm and found a way to win, while the Spurs showed they can explode but must learn to sustain that level and execute in the final minute. The series is far from over, but the Knicks have placed themselves in an excellent position, having won two road games to open the Finals





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NBA Finals New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Jalen Brunson Victor Wembanyama Game 2 2026 Basketball

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