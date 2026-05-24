Knicks Cruise to 3-0 Lead in Eastern Conference Finals

The New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, extending their winning streak to 10 games. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 30 points, while Mikal Bridges added 22. The Knicks are one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and Mikal Bridges added 22 as the New York Knicks never trailed in a 121-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night, taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

The third-seeded Knicks have won a franchise-record 10 straight playoff games -- by an average margin of 22.5 points -- and are one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. Game 4 is Monday in Cleveland. Karl-Anthony Towns collected 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for New York, which also received 21 points from OG Anunoby. Josh Hart had 12 points, nine rebounds and a playoff career-high tying four steals.

Evan Mobley scored 24 points, Donovan Mitchell had 23 and James Harden added 19 for the fourth-seeded Cavaliers, who appeared fatigued for the second game in a row after playing every other day since April 29. All three players also committed at least five turnovers. Cleveland needed the full seven games to beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round and the Detroit Pistons in the East semifinals. No NBA team has overcome a 3-0 deficit in any playoff series.

Brunson took over in the third with 12 points, pushing New York out to its largest lead at 83-70. Landry Shamet buried three 3-pointers in a 99-second span early in the fourth and Anunoby delivered the dagger with a 3-pointer that made it 110-93 with 5:30 to go. The Cavaliers forged their first of two ties at 48-48 on a Harden layup in the second, but the Knicks held a 60-54 advantage at the half.

Anunoby scored 13 points in 15 minutes while Harden had 14 points and Mitchell and Jarrett Allen each had 12. Bridges had four points in the first two minutes as New York jumped in front 9-1, then extended it to 29-19 behind 11 points without a miss from Towns. Mitchell had seven points for Cleveland, which trailed 37-27 after the first.

Knicks coach Mike Brown lost his challenge seven minutes into the first quarter, failing to get a goaltending call against Towns overturned. Sitting courtside were superstar singer Taylor Swift and her fiance Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end who grew up in neighboring Cleveland Heights, Ohio





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NBA Knicks Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges Game 3 Cleveland New York Playoffs Series Win Record Franchise 3-0 10 Straight 1999

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