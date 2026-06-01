Knicks and Spurs Set for NBA Finals Showdown: Rematch of 1999

The New York Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, with Jalen Brunson leading the Knicks against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Game 1 is Wednesday night.

The New York Knicks , who have been idle since sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference final on May 25, are returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

They were opposed that year by the San Antonio Spurs, who defeated the Knicks in five games to win their first of five NBA titles under then-coach Gregg Popovich. Underdogs then, New York has an uphill battle again in its bid to lift the championship trophy for the first time since 1973.

The Jalen Brunson-led Knicks are listed at +170 by both BetMGM and DraftKings, while the Spurs -- headlined by 22-year-old Victor Wembanyama -- are listed at -210 by the former and -205 by the latter. Wembanyama collected 22 points and seven rebounds on Saturday, helping San Antonio secure a 111-103 win over reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference final.

The Spurs, who are vying for their first title in 12 years, host the Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. New York split two games with San Antonio on the regular season but defeated the Spurs 124-113 in the NBA Cup Final on Dec. 16. The Knicks' journey to the Finals has been defined by resilience and clutch performances.

Jalen Brunson, who averaged 28.5 points and 6.8 assists in the playoffs, has emerged as a legitimate superstar. His backcourt partner, Josh Hart, has provided grit and energy, while Julius Randle's return from injury has bolstered the frontcourt.

However, the Knicks face a daunting challenge against a Spurs team that boasts the most transformative rookie since LeBron James. Victor Wembanyama's unique combination of size, skill, and defensive instincts has made him a nightmare for opponents. In the Western Conference finals, he averaged 25.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks, including a pivotal Game 7 performance that silenced critics.

Alongside Wembanyama, veterans like Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson have provided steady scoring, while the Spurs' bench depth, highlighted by Zach Collins and Josh Primo, has been a key factor. This Finals matchup pits two contrasting styles against each other. The Knicks rely on physical defense and half-court execution, ranking fourth in defensive rating during the playoffs. They force turnovers and crash the offensive boards, led by Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Offensively, Brunson orchestrates a pick-and-roll-heavy attack, while Randle and RJ Barrett provide secondary scoring. The Spurs, conversely, play a faster pace, leveraging Wembanyama's rim protection to ignite transition opportunities. They shot 38.7% from three-point range in the postseason, with Tre Jones and Malaki Branham spacing the floor. The key battle will be Wembanyama's ability to anchor the defense against Brunson's drives and Randle's post-ups.

Additionally, the Knicks must contain San Antonio's three-point shooting, while the Spurs need to limit New York's offensive rebounds. Historically, the Knicks have struggled in the Finals, with only two titles (1970, 1973) since their inception in 1946. The Spurs, meanwhile, have a dynasty legacy under Popovich, but this is a relatively young team without championship experience.

The Knicks' last Finals appearance in 1999 ended in a 4-1 loss to these same Spurs, a loss that still stings for longtime fans. Now, New York seeks redemption behind a new generation. Jalen Brunson has been compared to Mark Jackson for his leadership, but his scoring ability is reminiscent of Clyde Frazier. The X-factor could be Josh Hart, whose versatility and hustle have been invaluable.

For the Spurs, the focus is on Wembanyama's development under the guidance of Popovich, who is coaching his seventh Finals. The series is expected to be competitive, with oddsmakers favoring San Antonio largely due to home-court advantage and Wembanyama's brilliance.

However, the Knicks have defied expectations all season, and with Brunson playing at an MVP level, they have a legitimate chance to end their championship drought. In terms of betting lines, the Spurs opened as slight favorites, but sharp money has moved the line slightly toward New York. The total is set at 222.5, reflecting both teams' offensive capabilities. The Knicks are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games, while the Spurs are 7-4 in their last 11.

Historically, Game 1 winners have gone on to win the series 70% of the time, adding extra importance to Wednesday's contest. Both teams are relatively healthy; the Knicks are without backup guard Quentin Grimes (ankle), while the Spurs are fully healthy. Expect a tightly contested series that could go six or seven games. The narrative of redemption for the Knicks versus the rise of a new Spurs dynasty will captivate basketball fans worldwide.

As the series begins, all eyes will be on how the Knicks handle Wembanyama. New York will likely assign Julius Randle or Mitchell Robinson to guard him, but his ability to shoot over contests makes him difficult to contain. The Knicks may use a zone defense to limit his touches, but that could open up shots for San Antonio's shooters. Offensively, the Knicks must exploit Wembanyama's occasional foul trouble and attack him in transition.

Brunson's pick-and-roll with Hartenstein could draw Wembanyama away from the rim, creating space for mid-range jumpers. Meanwhile, the Spurs will look to isolate Wembanyama on the block against smaller defenders or have him set screens to free up Vassell and Johnson. The coaching matchup between Tom Thibodeau and Gregg Popovich adds another layer of intrigue, as both are known for their defensive acumen and adjustments.

The NBA Finals are set to showcase two contrasting franchises: one with a rich history seeking a return to glory, and another with a bright future aiming to accelerate its timeline. The Knicks have the experience and toughness, while the Spurs have the dynamic talent and momentum. Regardless of the outcome, this series marks a passing of the torch in the NBA landscape. For the Knicks, it's a chance to exorcise demons from 1999 and 1973.

For the Spurs, it's an opportunity to begin a new era of dominance. Game 1 will set the tone, and both teams are prepared for a battle. The only certainty is that basketball fans are in for a treat





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Finals New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Jalen Brunson Victor Wembanyama

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA: Spurs end Thunder's title defense, reach first NBA Finals since 2014Victor Wembanyama had 22 points and seven rebounds to lift the San Antonio Spurs to the NBA Finals with a 111-103 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday.

Read more »

San Antonio Spurs Advance to NBA Finals for First Time Since 2014The San Antonio Spurs have made it to the NBA Finals for the first time since winning their fifth title in 2014 after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

Read more »

Victor Wembanyama on the Verge of Realizing Lifelong Dream as San Antonio Spurs Reach NBA FinalsVictor Wembanyama is one step away from achieving his childhood dream of winning an NBA championship after helping the San Antonio Spurs defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder to reach the NBA Finals.

Read more »

Spurs end Thunder’s title defense, reach first NBA Finals since 2014LUKE KORNET returned to the bench a hero. The San Antonio Spurs backup big man had just turned in perhaps the biggest defensive play of Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, coming in for a stretch in relief of Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Read more »