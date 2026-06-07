Knicks aim to extend road dominance as they chase first title since 1973

New York leads the NBA Finals 2-0 after a one point win in San Antonio and strives to keep momentum against a young Spurs team featuring Victor Wembanyama.

The New York Knicks have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals after a nail‑biting 105 to 104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio on Friday.

After the win, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson emphasized that the team must continue to treat each game as a fresh start, insisting that the mindset has to be reset to zero for the next contest. He warned against any sense of comfort or complacency, noting that the championship will only be secured by relentless effort and focus.

Brunson's remarks reflect a disciplined approach that has already propelled New York to a historic achievement: the Knicks are only the third team in NBA history to capture the first two games of a Finals series on the road, joining Michael Jordan's 1993 Chicago Bulls and the 1995 Houston Rockets, both of which ultimately won the title. New York's postseason run has been remarkable, as the Knicks have now compiled thirteen consecutive playoff victories, the second longest winning streak in NBA postseason history.

The streak has ignited a wave of excitement throughout the city, with thousands gathering for watch parties and ticket prices for the upcoming games at Madison Square Garden soaring to unprecedented levels. A massive crowd of about six thousand fans assembled outside the arena for a game two viewing event, an atmosphere that devolved into chaos when a police officer was assaulted and twenty six individuals were taken into custody.

Despite the fervor surrounding the possibility of a championship, the Knicks remain laser focused on the upcoming challenge posed by a youthful Spurs squad led by 22‑year‑old French phenom Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio entered the series as the league's second‑seeded team, boasting the second best regular season record and having eliminated the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a seven‑game Western Conference final.

Though the Spurs have shown flashes of brilliance, their inexperience has been evident in the first two games against New York. Nevertheless, Spurs guard Stephon Castle acknowledged that the team will need to elevate its play to a higher level in Game Three, emphasizing that the young group is capable of handling the pressure. Brunson echoed this sentiment, stating that the Knicks must be ready to match the Spurs' intensity for the full 48 minutes of play.

The upcoming Game Three in New York will be a critical test of whether the Knicks can sustain their momentum and convert a historic road‑dominant start into a championship that has eluded the franchise since 1973





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NBA Finals New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Jalen Brunson Victor Wembanyama

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