King Charles Marks 78th Birthday Elton John Charity Milestone

King Charles III and Elton John celebrate the King's 78th birthday and the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust. The monarch shared humor about resilience and aging during a special radio broadcast.

King Charles III marked his 78th birthday on Saturday with a lighthearted tribute to his enduring partnership with singer Elton John. The monarch appeared in a special clip recorded for John's radio show, " Elton John's Rocket Hour" on Apple Music, which aired on June 9, 2026. The broadcast was produced specifically to honor the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust, the youth charity founded by the King decades ago.

Charity Milestone And Musical Legacy

The special episode highlighted the deep connection between the Royal patron and the celebrated musician through their shared support of disadvantaged young people. John performed his iconic hit "I'm Still Standing" at a Rock Gala held at Wembley Arena in 1986 to raise funds for the organization. Charles used the occasion to reflect on the longevity of both the charity and his personal resilience in the face of recent health challenges.

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During the recording, the pair discussed the impact of benefit concerts and the sustained support from musicians who have contributed to the Trust's mission over the last half-century. The conversation served as a testament to the enduring spirit of the organization, which has grown significantly since its inception under the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Resilience And Health Challenges

Charles joked that he and John were "still standing," a direct reference to the song's theme of survival. The King admitted to occasional health issues that come with aging, stating that parts of his body were "dropping off here and there." This humorous remark came at a time when the King is still undergoing treatment for cancer, a condition he has managed with public discretion.

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Elton John also addressed his own health struggles during the broadcast. The singer has suffered well-documented vision problems in recent years, which have occasionally impacted his ability to perform live. Both men acknowledged the difficulty of these circumstances but emphasized their continued commitment to their respective causes and to each other.

Charity Origins And Future Growth

The King's Trust was originally established as the Prince's Trust in 1976. Charles founded the charity using his Royal Navy severance pay to help disadvantaged youth prepare for employment, secure jobs, or start their own businesses. The initiative was launched when Charles was still the heir to the throne, reflecting his early dedication to social welfare.

Following his accession to the monarchy in 2022, the organization was renamed The King's Trust. According to the charity, it has now supported more than one million young people since its launch. The milestone anniversary underscores the significant reach and impact of the program across the United Kingdom and beyond.

The broadcast coincided with the King's official birthday celebrations at Buckingham Palace. Earlier in June, Charles was seen smiling during a ceremony at the palace where he presented the Grenadier Guards with their new Colours. The event was documented by photographers including Aaron Chown for Reuters, showcasing the traditional duties of the monarch alongside his charitable advocacy.