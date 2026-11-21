Two kindergarten pupils died of dengue in Mandaue City during November. School officials launch cleaning campaigns and urge parents to seek immediate medical care for fever symptoms.

Two kindergarten pupils from Opao Elementary School in Mandaue City lost their lives to dengue in separate incidents during November. In direct response to these fatalities, school administrators have ordered an intensive cleaning campaign targeting mosquito breeding grounds to prevent further infections among students and staff.

School Launches Emergency Cleaning Drive

School Principal Queenie Cacanog stated that the cleaning activity involves teachers and officials from the Parent-Teacher Association. The school is removing containers and items that can hold water to eliminate potential mosquito habitats. Teachers and PTA members are conducting general cleaning across the school premises to ensure a safe learning environment for the remaining students.

Also read Mandaue Mayor Inspects Suspected Dengue Breeding Site After Deaths

Opao Elementary School has also procured mosquito spray to distribute to families. The institution is utilizing mosquito nets provided by the Department of Education to protect children in classrooms. Additionally, the school is replacing old window screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering the learning areas.

Rapid Onset of Disease Triggers Parent Alerts

One of the deceased students attended classes on Thursday afternoon but failed to return the following day before passing away on Sunday. Principal Cacanog emphasized that this rapid progression demonstrates how quickly the disease can become fatal. She urged parents to take their children to a doctor immediately if any symptoms appear.

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Parents are instructed to clean their homes thoroughly and cover water storage containers to stop breeding. Cacanog advised families to monitor their children closely, especially if the children have a fever. The school aims to raise awareness about the severity of dengue and the necessity of early intervention.

City Health Office Reviews Dengue Statistics

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, head of the Mandaue City Health Office, is reviewing the increase in dengue cases in the city for this year compared to 2025. The city recorded 520 dengue cases and three deaths throughout the entire year of 2025. These figures highlight the ongoing public health challenge faced by the local government.

Dr. Catulong clarified that misting alone is insufficient to prevent the spread of dengue. She stressed that continuous community participation in cleaning efforts is essential for effective control. The local health office is implementing the four strategies promoted by the Department of Health.

Four Strategies Implemented to Control Spread

The Department of Health mandates the search and destruction of mosquito breeding sites as a primary defense. Early consultation with doctors is recommended for anyone showing signs of the disease. Protecting oneself from mosquito bites is another critical step in preventing infection.

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Selective spraying or misting is reserved for areas experiencing an outbreak to target specific hotspots. The combined approach of environmental management and community action aims to reduce the risk of new infections. Authorities hope these measures will stop the rise of cases in the coming weeks.