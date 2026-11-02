Kimi Antonelli wins 2026 F1 title at 20, youngest champion in history

Kimi Antonelli clinched the 2026 Formula One world championship in Mexico City at 20 years and 68 days old, becoming the youngest champion ever and the first Italian since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Kimi Antonelli became the youngest Formula One world champion in history on Sunday in Mexico City, clinching the 2026 title with four races still remaining on the calendar.

The 20-year-old Mercedes driver finished third at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, crossing the line behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. At 20 years and 68 days old, the Italian shattered the previous record held by Sebastian Vettel, who was 23 years and 133 days old when he won his first title with Red Bull in 2010. Antonelli is the first Italian champion since Alberto Ascari 73 years ago.

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Title Secured With Unassailable Lead

The title was sealed because his lead over teammate George Russell and seven-time world champion Hamilton, the only drivers who could mathematically catch him, is now unassailable. Antonelli leads Russell by 130 points, with Russell dropping to fourth in the standings. Verstappen moved to second overall while Hamilton sits third. Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix, a race featuring two safety car periods, multiple crashes, and an agonizing 33-minute halt with 25 of the 71 laps remaining.

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Hamilton started from pole and finished second after a clash with his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who came home fourth. Outgoing champion Lando Norris of McLaren took fifth, Russell finished sixth, and McLaren's Oscar Piastri was seventh. Alpine's Franco Colapinto, Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, and Alpine's Pierre Gasly completed the top 10. The high-altitude track demanded careful tire and engine management in the thin air.

A tearful Antonelli sobbed with joy over the team radio as he crossed the finish line. His race engineer Peter Bonnington shouted, Get in there, Kimi. Champion of the world. Bonnington, who previously worked with Hamilton and has lost count of the jokes and cream pies the Italian has thrown at him this year, heard Antonelli reply, We did it.

Antonelli Celebrates With Tearful Joy

Thank you so much. His parents and sister embraced him as he stepped from the car before his pit crew mobbed him. Wrapped in an Italian flag, Antonelli sprayed champagne with abandon. He said he was speechless and trying to process the moment, calling it an incredible season.

He expressed happiness at sharing the podium with Max and Lewis and looked forward to more battles in the future. Hamilton, his former mentor at Mercedes, said: He is incredibly impressive and deserves to be world champion. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told AFP he always knew Antonelli had tremendous talent and a great personality.

Wolff said the youngster had to handle the pressure, the media and the expectations, and that it was all the more satisfying to see how good he has been this year. Antonelli was flung into Formula One in 2025 at just 18 and has dazzled in his second season. After finishing second to Russell in the opener in Australia, he won the next five races.

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He became the second-youngest F1 winner with his first victory in China in March, prompting an emotional message from Gwen Lagrue, the Mercedes junior programme chief who recruited him at age 11. Lagrue wrote that speed is one thing and mental toughness is another, and that Antonelli demonstrated both.

Monza Victory Showcases Racer Chutzpah

His ability and chutzpah were best illustrated at Monza, where after starting 19th he weaved through the pack, passing Russell, who had started on pole, to win his home grand prix comfortably in one of the all-time great race performances. The son of Elisabetta, who stays out of the spotlight, and Marco, a former driver and team principal, Andrea Kimi Antonelli started karting at seven. His father surprisingly opposed a career in the sport.

Antonelli said his father did not want him to become a driver because motorsport can be very cruel, especially financially, and it is very hard to succeed without the support of the right people. He added that his father taught him everything he knew about racing and now about life, and that it is really important to have him by his side during races.

Antonelli dominated karting in 2020 and 2021, was Italian and German F4 champion in 2022, and won Formula Regional in F3 cars in 2023. He skipped F3 for F2 in 2024 and finished sixth, then stepped up when Hamilton left Mercedes for Ferrari. There were a few bumps in his rookie year, but he still managed second place in Sao Paulo and two other podiums, finishing seventh in the championship.

Always cheerful, smiling and full of jokes, he has become the life and soul of the paddock, with every press conference laced with humour and other drivers joining the fun. His consistency and talent defined 2026, and the title cements his legacy in Formula One history.