Kim Yo Jong issues stark warning to Washington, linking the Binance hack probe to US hostile policy. North Korea vows enhanced military counteractions and rejects diplomatic engagement with the US.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un, has issued a direct warning to the United States regarding Pyongyang's escalating stance against Washington. She stated that North Korea will mount a significantly stronger response to what her country describes as the United States' invariable hostile policy toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). This declaration was reported by the state news agency KCNA on Wednesday, marking a sharp rhetorical escalation in inter-Korean and US-DPRK relations.

Direct Response to FBI Binance Allegations

The strong statement follows intense diplomatic friction sparked by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alleging that North Korea was behind the theft of $6 billion from the cryptocurrency platform Binance. Kim Yo Jong explicitly linked this cyberattack investigation to broader geopolitical tensions, arguing that the US malicious attempt to get a political and strategic profit by abusing the case is producing a political side effect. She characterized the FBI's accusations not as isolated incidents but as an extension of Washington's hostile agenda against the DPRK.

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Kim Yo Jong dismissed the specific allegations made by US authorities, calling the FBI's claim a grave political provocation. She rejected the notion that the incident involving the hacking group TraderTraitor was an accidental or sudden case, insisting instead that it was part of a calculated strategy by Washington to target North Korea's digital and economic infrastructure. Her comments serve to delegitimize the legal actions taken by American agencies in the eyes of her domestic and international audience.

Accelerated Military Testing and Capabilities

Simultaneously with the rhetorical warfare, North Korea has demonstrated its growing military prowess through a series of weapon tests. On Saturday, Pyongyang test-fired strategic cruise missiles, a display designed to showcase its advanced weapons capabilities. These tests are part of a recent pattern of rapid weapon development that includes the deployment of attack drones, a new precision-guided torpedo system, and an intermediate-range hypersonic missile. The nuclear-armed nation is clearly signaling its readiness to respond with force to any perceived threats.

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The launch of strategic cruise missiles fitted with a new cluster-munition warhead on Monday further underscores North Korea's intent to modernize its arsenal. This military activity coincides with Kim Yo Jong's statement that new records should be created in their reflective counteraction. The regime appears to be matching the diplomatic pressure from Washington with tangible demonstrations of military strength, aiming to deter further US intervention or sanctions.

Rejection of Diplomatic Engagement

In her fresh statement released on Wednesday, Kim Yo Jong signaled that Pyongyang sees little point in resuming diplomacy with the United States. She articulated a clear stand that North Korea has no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons who refuse to abandon their policy of confrontation. Her remarks suggest that any dialogue without a fundamental change in US behavior is deemed unnecessary by the North Korean leadership.

She added that while the choice for peace includes dialogue, this is not surely equated with national interests for them. This position indicates that North Korea prioritizes its security and political sovereignty over temporary diplomatic缓和 (de-escalation). The regime views the US approach as fundamentally hostile, making genuine diplomatic progress unlikely in the near future without a significant shift in American policy toward the DPRK.