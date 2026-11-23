Kim Chiu opened up about stepping back from work, seeking therapy, and the emotional toll of her legal battle with sister Lakambini Chiu over alleged P44 million in company funds.

Actress and television host Kim Chiu has broken her silence about the mental and emotional toll of her legal battle with her older sister, Lakambini Lakam Chiu, revealing she stepped away from work, sought medical help, and withdrew from public life.

Kim Chiu Reveals Mental Health Struggles

In a vlog titled What I've Been Going Through, uploaded Sunday, Nov. 22, Chiu shared her struggles in a video recorded on Sept. 24, the day of the first hearing in the qualified theft case she filed against her sister. Chiu admitted the situation had seriously affected her mental health, prompting her to take a break from work despite never imagining she would face such a difficult chapter in her life. I've been very emotional, she said.

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My mental state is not in the right place. I need to step back from work. I never imagined this would happen to me. Never in my wildest dreams did I think something like this would happen.

The actress said she initially struggled to find the courage to share her experience, even as people around her encouraged her to document what she was going through. They kept pushing me to vlog about what's happening in my life, but I really couldn't do it, Chiu said. I was always just here at home, lying down. I barely went anywhere.

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I just stayed at home. She also revealed she had become afraid of being around people, leading her to seek medical assistance and undergo therapy sessions. I'm just afraid of going out and being around people. I don't know why.

I'm also attending therapy sessions, she said. I've already sought medical help because I couldn't handle it anymore. She added, I'm just scared of people, and I don't know why. I've sought medical help because I can no longer handle what I'm going through.

Kim Chiu Clarifies Legal Dispute Details

Addressing the legal dispute involving her sister, Chiu clarified the initial complaint concerned funds belonging to their company, not her personal money, for which she has yet to file a separate case. I couldn't talk about this for almost a year and a half. I still couldn't believe it. I can only share what I can share for now, she said.

But I realized that this involves corporate funds. It's the company's money. She expressed disbelief over the amount allegedly involved, revealing the complaint covered 124 counts of qualified theft involving transactions from January to June 2025. This is not right.

This is so much money from the company itself, and this is just 124 counts of qualified theft. It's only January to June 2025, just six months, Chiu said. The actress also discussed the legal proceedings involving her company, revealing that September 24 was particularly difficult because it marked the first hearing in the case. September 15, lumabas na yung warrant ni Lakam and hindi ko na i-elaborate dahil alam niyo naman ang nangyari, Kim said in the vlog.

According to reports, her sister was arrested on September 20 for 124 counts of qualified theft. Four days later, she was released from the Quezon City jail, according to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. Chiu also thanked her siblings, John Paul and Twinkle, as well as Twinkle's husband, for encouraging her to pursue the case, saying their support helped her find the courage to move forward.

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Kim Chiu Discusses Hearing And Withdrawal

The Sept. 24 hearing was particularly difficult for the actress, who said she had spent days thinking about the proceedings and had barely slept the night before. She also explained why she had withdrawn from social media, noting that public opinion had become divided. I've stepped away from social media because people have different opinions, she said in mixed English and Filipino. In the video, Kim revealed she had been staying at home because I'm really scared for my life.

I don't want to talk about what's happening right now, she added. Despite the fear and uncertainty, Chiu said she wanted to give her followers at least a glimpse of what she had been going through after keeping quiet for months. I just want all of you to know a little about what's happening in my life. That's all, she said.

Toward the end of the vlog, the actress thanked her supporters and reassured them she was doing her best to get through the difficult period. I miss you all so much. A lot has been happening. I'm okay, and God will provide.

I'll be back soon, I guess. I don't know. This is just a quick update about my life right now, she said. Chiu's legal dispute with Lakam became public after she filed a qualified theft complaint over alleged financial discrepancies in their business operations.

The filing followed months of internal review and reported attempts to resolve the matter privately. The complaint was filed after discovering serious financial discrepancies in her business amounting to P44 million, according to reports. Kim called it one of the most difficult times in her life. The sisters' relationship had also drawn public attention in August after fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Lakam, who had been involved in managing some of Chiu's franchise businesses, was not featured in the vlog and has yet to publicly respond to the allegations discussed by the actress.