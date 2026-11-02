Pangilinan Urges Automatic Price Freeze and Crackdown on Hoarders as Severe El Niño Nears

Sen. Francis Pangilinan called on the government to automatically freeze prices in calamity areas and crack down on hoarders, profiteers and cartels as a severe El Niño approaches. He cited the Price Act and disaster laws to press for early market monitoring and irrigation preparations.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Monday urged the government to automatically freeze prices in areas placed under a state of calamity and to intensify its crackdown on hoarders, profiteers and cartels as a severe El Niño approaches.

Pangilinan, chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, issued the call in a statement. He said preparation must begin now because a severe El Niño is coming. Pangilinan called on the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and the Price Coordinating Council to step up market monitoring, enforce price controls and recommend price ceilings to protect consumers from unreasonable increases.

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Price Act Mandates Automatic Price Freeze

He said the government must not allow anyone to profit from an impending calamity at the expense of Filipinos who are already struggling, particularly farmers and fisherfolk who also have to buy food in the markets. He added that during a crisis, consumers must be protected from exploitation.

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He cited Section 6 of Republic Act 7581, or the Price Act, as amended by Republic Act 10623, which sets an automatic price freeze on basic necessities in areas declared under a state of calamity. Under the law, prices are generally frozen at their prevailing levels for the duration of the condition that triggered the declaration, but for no more than 60 days.

For wholly imported and deregulated basic necessities, such as household liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene, the price freeze is limited to 15 days, taking into account existing inventory and supply levels. Pangilinan said government agencies and law enforcement authorities must also go after individuals and companies involved in hoarding, profiteering and cartel activities during periods of drought and water shortages.

Crackdown Targets Hoarders and Cartel Masterminds

He pointed to Section 5 of the Price Act, which prohibits hoarding, profiteering and cartels involving basic necessities and prime commodities. He said the crackdown must not end with frontline sellers and that authorities must target those at the very top. He stressed that going after only small retailers would make enforcement meaningless. In his view, big business operators, owners and the masterminds behind syndicates involved in hoarding and price manipulation must be held accountable.

He argued that major business operators and those behind illegal price manipulation should face the same scrutiny and consequences under the law. Under the Price Act, illegal price manipulation is punishable by imprisonment of five to 15 years and a fine ranging from P5,000 to P2 million. Violations of automatic price freezes or mandated price ceilings are punishable by imprisonment of one to 10 years, a fine of P5,000 to P1 million, or both.

Pangilinan also warned that public officials who conspire in or knowingly conceal violations of the law could be held accountable. He said consumer protection must go hand in hand with safeguarding food production and the livelihoods of farmers and fisherfolk, who are particularly vulnerable to prolonged droughts and water shortages. He noted that the burden would fall heavily on families already struggling, especially farmers and fisherfolk who also buy food at the market.

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He said the government has a duty to ensure that essential goods remain affordable when conditions are most difficult. Pangilinan said there is no reason for the country not to prepare for the effects of a severe El Niño. He called for proactive rather than reactive action, warning that the people will once again suffer if the government fails to take the right, effective and immediate steps.

Urges Government Agencies to Act Early

His statement places responsibility on government agencies to act early, monitor markets closely and apply existing laws firmly to keep essential goods within reach for Filipino households. He urged the Department of Agriculture, the National Irrigation Administration, concerned water agencies and utilities, and local government units to repair and maintain irrigation facilities, communal water systems, pumps and distribution lines. He also called on them to publish irrigation schedules and water-supply advisories.

He said these measures are needed to protect food production as drought conditions loom. Pangilinan cited the Declaration of State of Imminent Disaster Act, or RA 12287, which sets contingency plans to mitigate damage to agricultural products and the food supply in areas declared under a state of imminent disaster.

He also cited the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, or RA 10121, which provides for the programming or reprogramming of funds for the repair and safety upgrading of public infrastructure and facilities following a declaration of a state of calamity. The call comes as the Super El Niño is expected to affect food production, a concern that has drawn attention to the country's farm sector and the people who depend on it.

Pangilinan said the upcoming calamity should not be used as an opportunity to earn more profit at the expense of the public. He urged implementing agencies, local price councils and law enforcement authorities to gather evidence and pursue criminal and administrative cases where warranted.