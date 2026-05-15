Kia Sportage Set to Launch in Philippines Soon, with All-New Design and Upgraded Cabin

Kia Philippines has confirmed that the Kia Sportage, a compact crossover that has been absent in the Philippines for some years, is set to be launched in the local market very soon. The model has undergone significant updates, including a new Starmap lighting signature and a simplified, more streamlined cabin.

The Kia Sportage has been absent in the Philippines for some years now, but that’s about to change: Kia Philippines has confirmed via social media teasers that the compact crossover is set to be launched in the local market very soon.

In fact, we are currently in South Korea to drive the latest model. We can’t talk about specs or any other details at the moment, but until the embargo lifts later this month, here are some details we can share. PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon Technically, this Sportage may be considered “all-new” since it has never been sold locally.

It has been around for some time, though: The current fifth generation of the nameplate first debuted in 2021, and you may recall it as the Sportage with the boomerang DRLs up front. It already used the Korean brand’s “Opposites United” design language, but that has evolved since.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:These YouTubers sliced a Kia Pride in half to make the thinnest car everChangan PH hosts “Tech Talk” to further support new EV owners The model was heavily updated in late 2024, with the most significant change being the new Starmap lighting signature. The cabin has also been updated to have a simplified, more streamlined layout. We’ll share more details, including our first impressions of the variant we drove around Seoul, later in May.

In the meantime, what do you think of the Sportage’s return? And more importantly, how much do you think it should be priced? Watch: Kia Sportage teaser More photos of the 2026 Kia Sportage: PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzo





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kia Sportage Launch All-New Design Cabin Updates Starmap Lighting Signature Simplified More Streamlined Layout

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