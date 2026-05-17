Kenya's Motorsport Scene Thriving with Karan Rupal's Drag Racing Efforts

Karan Rupal, along with his brother Simar, is playing a significant role in the growth of motorsport in Kenya. Karan shares his experiences and the current state of the scene, including the increasing number of major clubs organizing events and the growing obsession with Subarus and their rivalry with Mitsubishi Evos.

There's an up-and-coming motorsport scene in Kenya , and alongside his brother Simar , Karan Rupal is one of the men helping to drive it forward. Fast.

'Away from rallying, we have track time attack and drag racing events here in Kenya,' explains Karan as he walks us around his overflowing, open-air garage in Nairobi's industrial district. 'The calendar this year is packed because we now have three major clubs in Kenya that are organizing events. At Rupal Racing, we mainly focus on drag racing, and I think this year there are going to be seven or eight competitions.

We do have clients who take their cars on track, but our shop cars are all built for straight-line speed.





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kenya Motorsport Drag Racing Track Time Attack Subaru Mitsubishi GC8 Impreza Evo Rupal Racing Karan Rupal Simar Garage Industrial District Calendar Major Clubs Drag Racing Events Track Time Attack Shop Cars Straight-Line Speed First Car First Engine Business Workshop Backyard Branding First Generation GC8 Impreza Gc8s E85 Fuel Quarter-Mile Time Perfect Drag Racing Car Wingless Widebody Blobeye Custom Two-Door Estate Intercooler Rear Window Lack Of Interior Parts Off-Season Rest Project Garage Industrial District Calendar Major Clubs Drag Racing Events Track Time Attack Shop Cars Straight-Line Speed First Car First Engine Business Workshop Backyard Branding First Generation GC8 Impreza Gc8s E85 Fuel Quarter-Mile Time Perfect Drag Racing Car Wingless Widebody Blobeye Custom Two-Door Estate Intercooler Rear Window Lack Of Interior Parts Off-Season Rest Project

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