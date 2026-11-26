Kenya High Court stops the US-backed Ebola facility in Laikipia, citing constitutional violations. The ruling demands disclosure of the US agreement and public consultation before construction resumes.

A Kenya n court has issued a decisive ruling that the government violated constitutional provisions by permitting the construction of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility at a military air base. This legal intervention comes in the wake of intense public protests and a formal legal challenge regarding the project's location and transparency. The court ordered an immediate cessation of all further works at the site until specific compliance conditions are met.

Ruling Stops Facility Construction

High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi declared that the government failed to disclose critical details of the agreement with the United States before signing the deal. The 50-bed facility is situated inside Laikipia Air Base, located near the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki. Its primary function was to quarantine individuals exposed to the Ebola virus, including US citizens, in preparation for potential outbreaks from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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The court mandated that the government must now reveal the contents of the international agreement and seek public input before any future steps are taken. This decision effectively freezes the project's development. The ruling addresses the core grievance that residents were excluded from the decision-making process, a point emphasized by the court's detailed analysis of the procedural failures.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

Residents of Laikipia County and petitioners argued that they were denied meaningful opportunities to understand or participate in decisions affecting their community. Judge Nyaundi stated that the people were left standing outside a sealed window, unable to discern the activities happening on the other side. She highlighted that while citizens knew decisions were being made, they were prevented from interrogating or influencing those outcomes.

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Health Minister Aden Duale previously faced contempt charges for failing to comply with an earlier temporary suspension of the facility's construction issued by the High Court in late May. Duale later informed the court that he had ordered an immediate halt to all construction and related activities at the Laikipia site. The government maintained that the facility was essential for broader public health contingency planning and Ebola preparedness. There has been no immediate official comment from the government regarding this final ruling on Thursday.

Public Health Context and Next Steps

The controversy emerged against the backdrop of an Ebola outbreak in neighboring countries, specifically the Democratic Republic of Congo. Kenyans staged angry protests fearing the introduction and spread of the deadly disease from the epicenter. In July, seven American aid workers who had been in Congo quarantined at the facility, highlighting its intended role in managing cross-border health threats.

Kenya reported its first imported case of the Bundibugyo Ebola strain in early October. This case involved a traveler who arrived from Congo via Uganda. The virus spread within the country, but the situation has since stabilized. By mid-November, the country had recorded two deaths and seven other cases. All other patients have recovered from the infection.

No new cases have been reported since October 19. The 42-day countdown period to declaring the outbreak officially over began on November 11, following the discharge of the last patient. The court's current order requires the government to satisfy specific conditions, including the disclosure of agreement details, before any construction can legally resume. This ensures that future public health infrastructure projects adhere to constitutional requirements for transparency and public participation.