Kenny Rogers Roasters Brings Back The Great Garlic Roast with a Spicy Twist

Kenny Rogers Roasters revives the beloved Great Garlic Roast, now with a fiery new option. The signature dish features a chicken marinated in a special garlic blend, topped with crispy fried garlic and roasted garlic cloves, and finished with Kenny Rogers' signature garlic sauce.

The Great Garlic Roast is available with a new twist: a spicy option. This adds an exciting, fresh dimension to the classic flavor profile. Whether you prefer the traditional savory taste or crave a fiery kick, there's a Great Garlic Roast to satisfy every palate.The relaunch celebrates the enduring appeal of garlic-infused perfection. It's the iconic garlic goodness you remember, now with an option for a spicy twist. This dish is perfect for sharing with family and friends, creating flavorful memories together. Or, enjoy it solo with Kenny Rogers' bestselling solo plates, indulging in the irresistible flavors of The Great Garlic Roast whenever the craving strikes.





