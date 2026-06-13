Kennedy Center Prepares to Remove Trump's Name After Court Losses

The Kennedy Center is moving to remove President Donald Trump's name from its building after federal judges rejected appeals to keep it, following a ruling that only Congress can rename the venue.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Kennedy Center faced a critical deadline on Friday evening to remove President Donald Trump 's name from the iconic performing arts venue.

A federal judge had earlier rejected a request to pause the court-ordered removal, and the institution's subsequent appeal was also denied. With scaffolding already erected around the section bearing the name, workers returned after a storm to prepare for the removal, signaling the imminent erasure of the branding installed during Trump's second term. President Trump's relationship with the Kennedy Center transformed dramatically after his return to office. During his first term, he largely ignored the institution.

However, within a month of his second term, he removed its previous leadership and installed a new board of trustees that named him chairman. This move swiftly led to the addition of his name to the building, a decision now being reversed by judicial order. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper's ruling determined that only Congress has the authority to change the Kennedy Center's name.

The judge also blocked the administration's plan to close the venue for a two-year renovation starting in July, a project the Center argued was urgently needed. In its appeal, the Center's leadership used language echoing Trump's rhetoric, claiming the court was interfering with essential repairs to address "potentially life threatening structural damage" and even "total collapse.

" Despite the legal fight, the Kennedy Center has taken steps to comply with the ruling. A June 4 memo instructed staff to use official names "The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts" or "Kennedy Center" on all documents. The website has already dropped Trump's name, and a recent email about the June 28 Mark Twain Award ceremony was sent without his branding, marking a clear shift back to the institution's traditional identity





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