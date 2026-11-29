Kel'el Ware scored a career-high 30 points with 13 rebounds and Ryan Rollins added a season-high 28 as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-111 on Saturday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points for Oklahoma City, which lost its fourth straight game.

Kel'el Ware scored a career-high 30 points with 13 rebounds and Ryan Rollins added a season-high 28 points as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-111 on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

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Rollins also handed out six assists for Milwaukee. Rookie Brayden Burries scored 20 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Ousmane Dieng had a season-best 13 points for the Bucks, who won for just the third time this season and have two wins in their last four games. The Bucks snapped a two-game losing skid despite missing four players.

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Tyler Herro (22.2 points per game), Kyle Kuzma, Jaime Jaquez Jr. (14.5 points per game) and Kasparas Jakucionis all sat out. Milwaukee also lost center Myles Turner, who was helped off the court early in the third quarter. After the game the team said Turner has a right knee sprain and is being evaluated. Milwaukee lost at Detroit on Friday night and was playing its third game in four days.

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The Bucks finished the night 19 of 27 from the foul line, while Oklahoma City made 5 of 9 foul shots. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 34 points with eight assists for the Thunder. Ajay Mitchell added 24 points with six assists. Alex Caruso had 13 points off the bench for Oklahoma City, which lost its fourth consecutive game.

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The Thunder have now lost eight of their last 10 games while dealing with the loss of three starters to long-term injuries. Oklahoma City was short-handed without multiple key players, including injured Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Aday Mara, Jaylin Williams and Nikola Topic also sat out for the Thunder. The teams started strong offensively.

Oklahoma City was aggressive from deep, making 6 of 13 from 3-point range in the first quarter, while Milwaukee shot 45.8% from the field (11 of 24) and led 27-26 going into the second. The Thunder led by as many as eight points in the first before the Bucks closed with a flurry. It was more of the same in the second quarter, but the Thunder were more efficient from deep.

Thunder Build Lead Before Bucks Rally In Third

Oklahoma City shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range and outscored Milwaukee 38-31 despite the Bucks making 10 of 20 shots from the field. Oklahoma City built a 10-point lead in the second and led 64-58 at the break. Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 first-half points for the Thunder while Rollins had 20 to lead Milwaukee. Notably in the quarter, Oklahoma City was plus-10 in the minutes with Gilgeous-Alexander on the bench, as he played just 4:49 in the second.

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The third quarter belonged to Milwaukee. The Bucks outscored the Thunder 34-18 in the period to take a 92-82 lead, with their bench contributing 17 of the team's 34 points. Oklahoma City started the fourth on an 8-1 run and cut its deficit to two, 96-94, on Mitchell's layup with 8:13 remaining in the game. A Gilgeous-Alexander 3-pointer later cut the Bucks' lead to 105-103, but Milwaukee never surrendered the lead and held off the Thunder down the stretch.

Milwaukee protected its advantage throughout the fourth quarter to secure the win. The Thunder fell to 10-10 on the season. Oklahoma City next plays at Brooklyn on Monday night. Milwaukee hosts San Antonio on Monday night.