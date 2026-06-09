Kawasaki Unveils Two Big-Bore Two-Stroke Dirt Bikes: KX327 and KX327X

Kawasaki has launched two new dirt bikes, the KX327 and KX327X, which will be the largest two-stroke motorcycles in the segment when they launch later this year. The bikes feature a 327cc fuel-injected two-stroke engine, hydraulic clutches, and a lightweight aluminum frame based on the KX450F. The KX327 is a motocross-focused bike with a five-speed close-ratio manual transmission, while the KX327X is a cross-country twin with a six-speed manual transmission and an ultra-low first gear.

Kawasaki has launched two big-bore two-stroke dirt bikes , the KX327 and KX327 X, which will be the largest two-stroke motorcycles in the segment when they launch later this year.

The KX327 is a motocross-focused bike with a five-speed close-ratio manual transmission, while the KX327X is a cross-country twin with a six-speed manual transmission and an ultra-low first gear. Both bikes feature a 327cc fuel-injected two-stroke engine with selectable power modes, hydraulic clutches, and a lightweight aluminum frame based on the KX450F. The KX327 is fitted with Excel 21-inch rims at the front and 19-inch rims at the back, wrapped in Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires, while the KX327X features 21-inch rims in the front and 18-inch rims in the back with Dunlop Geomax AT82 tires.

The suspension on the KX327 is made up of a 48mm KYB high-performance coil spring fork and a fully adjustable KYB rear shock, while the KX327X features a similar 48mm KYB high-performance fork and a KYB shock tuned for ride comfort. Other features include ride-mode selection, smartphone connectivity through the Rideology app, and real-time engine telemetry to monitor intake and coolant temperature.

Both bikes are set to launch later this year in North America, priced at $9,099 for the KX327 and $9,699 for the KX327X





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Kawasaki KX327 KX327X Two-Stroke Dirt Bikes Motocross Cross-Country Fuel-Injected Engine Hydraulic Clutches Lightweight Aluminum Frame

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