Kavem Hodge Leads West Indies To Dominant Position Against Bangladesh In Sylhet

West Indies captain Kavem Hodge scored an unbeaten 140 to extend their lead over Bangladesh in the second Test match in Sylhet, positioning his team for a strong finish.

West Indies captain Kavem Hodge delivered a masterclass performance on the fourth day of the second Test match in Sylhet, scoring an unbeaten 140 to put his team in a commanding position against Bangladesh. His innings extended the West Indies lead to 315 runs before bad light on Sunday halted play, leaving the visitors on 345-3 in their second innings. This dominant score marks Hodge's third Test century and his highest individual tally in the format, showcasing his ability to anchor an innings under pressure.

Opening Partnership Sets The Tone

West Indies resumed the day's play at 7-0, trailing Bangladesh by 23 runs, but opener Brandon King and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva quickly shifted the momentum. The duo established a robust opening partnership of 85 runs before Da Silva was trapped lbw by Bangladeshi bowler Taijul Islam for 36. King adopted an aggressive approach, reaching his half-century in just 62 balls and looking set to dominate the middle order.

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King's assault was briefly interrupted when he was dropped by Towhid Hridoy on 56, a significant miss that allowed the Bangladesh attack to regroup. However, King remained dangerous until he was eventually dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who caught him at first slip off his own bowling. King finished with a gritty 61 runs off 84 deliveries, having laid a solid foundation for the middle order to accelerate.

Hodge And Wickham Build The Lead

Following the dismissal of King, West Indies went to lunch on 128-2, holding a lead of 98 runs with Kavem Hodge and debutant Kevin Wickham at the crease. The pair capitalized on the pressure, extending the lead to 229 by tea time. Hodge reached his half-century off 78 balls, while Wickham contributed a career-best 78 off 107 deliveries, bringing up his second fifty of the match in just 68 balls.

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Hodge completed his century after the break, reaching the milestone off 142 balls with 11 fours and a six. The partnership between Hodge and Wickham lasted for 165 runs before Taijul Islam broke through, dismissing the talented debutant. Wickham's departure left West Indies at 284-3, but Hodge remained unbeaten and poised to see out the day with a significant advantage.

Bangladesh Captain Confident Of Final Day

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed confidence in his team's chances on the final day. Shanto dropped Hodge off the bowling of Nayeem Hasan when the captain was on 117, a critical miss that allowed Hodge to consolidate his position. Following the dismissal of Wickham, Amir Jangoo joined Hodge at the crease and remained unbeaten on 20, helping the West Indies push their lead beyond 300 before the session ended due to deteriorating light.

Shanto remained optimistic about the pitch conditions, stating that the surface remained good for batting throughout the match. He emphasized that a strong start on the final day was crucial for Bangladesh to chase the target, asserting that 350 runs is a "chaseable" total. This tactical confidence suggests that the Bangladesh bowlers will need to be precise from the outset to prevent West Indies from sealing the match.

West Indies Strategy And Next Steps

Hodge credited his team's support for his performance, noting his satisfaction at finally converting a start into a century after failing to do so in the first Test in Dhaka. He indicated that the West Indies team would assess the pitch conditions carefully before deciding when to declare their innings. The team's approach will likely focus on maintaining pressure on the Bangladesh batsmen while preserving enough overs to take wickets on the final day.

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The strategic decisions regarding declaration and bowling rotation will be pivotal in determining the outcome of the Test match. With West Indies holding a substantial lead and having a set captain at the crease, the team appears well-positioned to control the narrative of the match. The final day will test Bangladesh's resilience and batting depth as they aim to survive a challenging run chase under the watchful eye of a seasoned West Indies captain.