Kappou Yoshi's Chef's Signature Set Offers an Exquisite Kaiseki Journey in Metro Manila

Kappou Yoshi, situated in Okada Manila, presents a refined kaiseki dining experience through its Chef's Signature Set. Curated by Chef Yoshihiro Sugiyama, the multi-course menu highlights premium ingredients like Miyazaki Wagyu A5 beef, truffle claypot rice, fresh sashimi, and a delicate hojicha tea pudding. At P10,000 per person, this culinary journey is ideal for special occasions, showcasing the artistry of traditional Japanese cuisine in the Philippines.

In Metro Manila, Japanese restaurants are abundant, mirroring the growing appreciation of Filipino diners for Japanese cuisine. While many restaurants offer familiar favorites such as ramen, sushi, and sashimi, Kappou Yoshi in Parañaque City takes diners on a kaiseki journey, a traditional multi-course Japanese dining experience, through its Chef's Signature Set curated by Chef Yoshihiro Sugiyama .

Among the standout dishes is the truffle claypot rice, which easily steals the spotlight for its aroma and fluffy texture. Cooked in a traditional claypot, the dish finished with slices of truffle mixed into the rice and served fresh at the table. The truffle rice is best enjoyed alongside deep-fried Miyazaki Wagyu A5 beef and Japanese mountain vegetable tempura. The wagyu offers a melt-in-your-mouth richness, while the tempura adds a satisfying, crave-worthy crunch.

The set also features sea urchin and abalone with sweet Japanese tomato in dashi jelly as an appetizer; wild snapper and fish milt in ichiban dashi broth as a soup course; an assortment of bluefin tuna, chicken grunt fish, and salmon belly sashimi; and simmered Japanese rockfish and bamboo shoots finished with an egg and kudzu starch sauce. To end the meal, diners are served fresh slices of melon, strawberries, and a creamy hojicha tea pudding for dessert.

The kaiseki meal is steep at P10,000 per person so keep Kappou Yoshi's Chef's Signature Set in mind for special occasions. The restaurant is located at Okada Manila





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Kaiseki Japanese Cuisine Kappou Yoshi Okada Manila Chef Yoshihiro Sugiyama Truffle Claypot Rice Miyazaki Wagyu Sashimi Fine Dining Philippines

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