Kanlaon Volcano Shows Increased Activity, Eruptions and Evacuations Remain a Risk

PHIVOLCS reports continued unrest at Kanlaon Volcano, prompting warnings of potential eruptions, lahars, and ashfall. Residents within 6 kilometers of the summit are advised to evacuate.

Kanlaon Volcano , located on the border of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, exhibited heightened volcanic activity on Saturday, prompting continued warnings from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( PHIVOLCS ). The volcano emitted ash plumes twice during the day, with each event lasting between four and eight minutes. PHIVOLCS recorded 29 volcanic earthquakes, including a sustained tremor that lasted for eight minutes.

The volcano also released a significant amount of sulfur dioxide, totaling 2,625 tonnes. Voluminous plumes of volcanic gas, reaching heights of up to 1,500 meters, were observed, indicating ongoing degassing processes. These plumes drifted westward and northwestward. PHIVOLCS reported that the volcano's structure is currently experiencing inflation, suggesting an increase in internal pressure.Maintaining Alert Level 3 (Intensified Unrest/Magmatic Unrest) for Kanlaon Volcano, PHIVOLCS urged residents within a six-kilometer radius of the summit to evacuate immediately. The agency also advised against allowing aircraft to fly near the volcano due to the potential hazards posed by ash and volcanic debris. PHIVOLCS emphasized that at Alert Level 3, Kanlaon Volcano presents several risks, including: sudden explosive eruptions, lava flows or effusion, ashfall, pyroclastic density currents, rockfalls, and lahars during periods of heavy rainfall





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kanlaon Volcano PHIVOLCS Volcanic Activity Alert Level 3 Eruptions Ashfall Lahars Evacuation

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kanlaon Volcano Shows Increased Activity with Earthquakes and SO2 EmissionsKanlaon Volcano in the Philippines has been displaying heightened activity with numerous volcanic earthquakes, increased sulfur dioxide emissions, and ash plumes. PHIVOLCS has raised the alert level and urged residents to evacuate.

Read more »

Kanlaon Volcano Shows Increased Activity, Prompting Continued WarningsKanlaon Volcano in the Philippines has exhibited heightened activity, including ash emissions, earthquakes, and sulfur dioxide release, leading to ongoing monitoring and evacuation recommendations by PHIVOLCS.

Read more »

Kanlaon Volcano Shows Increased Activity, Remains at Alert Level 3Kanlaon Volcano in Negros, Philippines, has been experiencing heightened volcanic activity with numerous earthquakes, sulfur dioxide emissions, and ashfall. PHIVOLCS maintains Alert Level 3, warning of potential hazards and advising the public to stay clear of the volcano's vicinity.

Read more »

Kanlaon Volcano Shows Signs of Potential EruptionKanlaon Volcano in the Philippines continues to exhibit signs of unrest, with multiple volcanic earthquakes, ash emissions, and a sulfur dioxide release. Authorities have maintained Alert Level 3 and urged residents within a six-kilometer radius to evacuate.

Read more »

2 ash emission events logged at Kanlaon VolcanoLatest Philippine news from GMA News and 24 Oras. News, weather updates and livestreaming on Philippine politics, regions, showbiz, lifestyle, science and tech.

Read more »

Kanlaon Volcano emits 4K tonnes of sulfur dioxideLatest Philippine news from GMA News and 24 Oras. News, weather updates and livestreaming on Philippine politics, regions, showbiz, lifestyle, science and tech.

Read more »