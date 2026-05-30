Kanlaon Volcano's renewed ash emissions prompt evacuation warning and state of calamity in Negros

Kanlaon Volcano erupted at 1:49 p.m., sending ash plumes up to 250 m and triggering a state of calamity in Canlaon. Residents are urged to stay indoors, avoid the 4‑km danger zone, and follow evacuation directives as PHIVOLCS monitors ongoing unrest.

Authorities have issued a warning for residents of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental to take heightened precautions following a fresh ash emission from Kanlaon Volcano at approximately 1:49 p.m. Local officials reiterated that the primary concern is the potential for falling ash, which can disrupt daily activities, damage crops, and pose health risks, especially to people with respiratory conditions.

The advisory emphasizes the need for families to keep doors and windows shut, cover drinking water containers, and avoid outdoor exposure whenever possible. Those living within the immediate vicinity of the volcano are urged to have protective masks and goggles ready, and to stay informed through official channels such as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) and local government updates.

Kanlaon, a stratovolcano that straddles the border between Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, remains at Alert Level 2, indicating increased unrest. PHIVOLCS reported that on Friday the volcano produced seven distinct ash‑emission episodes, each lasting between eight and sixty minutes.

In addition, sixteen volcanic earthquakes were recorded, including twelve tremors that persisted for similar durations, spanning the period from midnight on Friday to midnight on Saturday. The ash plumes rose to an estimated 250 metres above the crater before being carried southeast by prevailing winds. This pattern of intermittent activity underscores the volcano's volatile state and the importance of maintaining a state of readiness among emergency responders and the public.

In response to the ongoing activity, the city of Canlaon has been placed under a state of calamity, granting local authorities access to additional resources and emergency funding. PHIVOLCS has also reinforced the prohibition of entry within a four‑kilometre radius of the crater, designated as the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and has warned that aircraft should avoid flying in close proximity to the volcano due to the risk of ash ingestion and reduced visibility.

Emergency shelters have been prepared in nearby barangays, and distribution of clean water, food, and medical supplies is underway. Residents are encouraged to cooperate with evacuation orders if issued, and to follow the guidance of local disaster risk reduction and management offices. Continuous monitoring will be carried out, with updates posted regularly to ensure the safety of the population and to mitigate the impact of any further ashfall or seismic events





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Kanlaon Volcano Ashfall State Of Calamity PHIVOLCS Negros Oriental

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