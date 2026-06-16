Kanlaon Volcano Records Another Ash Emission, Remains Under Alert Level 2

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded another ash emission from Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island, prompting concerns about the volcano's increased unrest.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( Phivolcs ) has recorded another ash emission from Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island. The event occurred around 8:58 a.m. on Tuesday, generating grayish plumes that rose 500 meters above the crater before drifting southwest.

This is the 15th ash emission recorded since June 15, with plumes ranging from 100 to 500 meters tall and drifting to the general southwest. The ash emission has released a plume of pulverized rock, materials, and volcanic glass into the atmosphere. Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol clarified that an ash emission does not automatically mean an eruption will occur. He stated that the event only indicates the volcano is actively restless and unsafe.

As a result, entry into the four-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone remains prohibited. The Kanlaon Volcano is currently under Alert Level 2 due to signs of increased unrest. The public and local government units are reminded to exercise caution and adhere to the guidelines set by Phivolcs. The agency will continue to monitor the volcano's activity and provide updates on any changes in its status.

In the meantime, residents are advised to stay informed and follow the instructions of local authorities. The Philippine government is working closely with Phivolcs to ensure the safety of the public and mitigate any potential risks associated with the volcano's activity. The situation will be closely monitored, and updates will be provided as necessary. The public is urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The government is committed to providing support and assistance to those affected by the volcano's activity. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as necessary. The public is urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety





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Kanlaon Volcano Philippine Institute Of Volcanology And Seismo Phivolcs Ash Emission Volcanic Activity

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