Kanlaon Volcano Erupts Again, Ashfall Reported in Negros Occidental

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reports another ash emission from Kanlaon Volcano, marking continued volcanic activity. Alert Level 3 remains in effect.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( Phivolcs ) reported another ash emission from Kanlaon Volcano on Saturday, February 15, indicating ongoing activity. The eruption, which occurred at 5:55 p.m., lasted four minutes and produced a grayish ash plume that ascended 700 meters above the summit crater before drifting west-northwest.

This latest activity follows an earlier eruption that sent an ash plume 1,500 meters high, resulting in ashfall in several barangays of Bago City, Negros Occidental, including Abuanan, Binubuhan, Dulao, Ilijan, Ma-ao, and Mailum. Phivolcs has maintained Alert Level 3 over Kanlaon Volcano, signifying heightened unrest and the potential for a hazardous eruption.The agency urges the public to refrain from entering the four-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the risks of sudden explosions, rockfalls, and pyroclastic density currents. Residents near the volcano are advised to take necessary precautions against ashfall, which could affect nearby communities. Additionally, civil aviation authorities have warned pilots to avoid flying near the summit due to the presence of airborne volcanic ash, posing a hazard to aircraft engines and visibility





manilabulletin / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kanlaon Volcano Eruption Ashfall Alert Level 3 Phivolcs

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kanlaon Volcano Erupts Five Times in 24 Hours, Remains Under Alert Level 3Kanlaon Volcano in the Philippines has been displaying increased volcanic activity with ash emissions and seismic activity. Phivolcs maintains the volcano at Alert Level 3 due to ongoing magmatic unrest.

Read more »

Kanlaon Volcano Erupts, Prompts EvacuationsPHIVOLCS reports two ash emission events from Kanlaon Volcano, prompting evacuation orders for residents within a six-kilometer radius.

Read more »

Kanlaon Volcano Ash Plume Erupts, Remains Under Alert Level 3Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island, Philippines, erupted early Friday morning, January 24, 2025, sending grayish ash plumes 200 meters into the air. Phivolcs confirmed the ongoing volcanic activity and maintained the volcano under Alert Level 3, indicating increased chances of eruption. The eruption has affected over 47,000 people with evacuations and aid being provided to those displaced.

Read more »

Kanlaon Volcano Erupts, Sending Ash Plume WestwardKanlaon Volcano in the Philippines erupted on Saturday, February 15, producing a thick ash plume that rose 1,500 meters above the summit. Phivolcs confirmed the eight-minute eruption and reported ashfall in several barangays of Bago City. Alert Level 3 remains in effect, indicating heightened unrest and a potential for hazardous eruptions. The public is urged to stay clear of the volcano's Permanent Danger Zone.

Read more »

‘Minor eruption’: Kanlaon Volcano spews ash, triggers mudflows againTask Force Kanlaon head Raul Fernandez says they are worried about a powerful eruption following Thursday's brief volcanic activity

Read more »

Kanlaon Volcano Shows Increased Activity with Earthquakes and SO2 EmissionsKanlaon Volcano in the Philippines has been displaying heightened activity with numerous volcanic earthquakes, increased sulfur dioxide emissions, and ash plumes. PHIVOLCS has raised the alert level and urged residents to evacuate.

Read more »