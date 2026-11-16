Kanlaon Volcano emits ash again; Alert Level 2 stays

Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island emitted ash on Monday morning, with PHIVOLCS reporting grayish plumes up to 350 meters above the summit crater. Alert Level 2 remains in effect as authorities warn of possible sudden steam-driven eruptions.

Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island was observed to have emitted ash on Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( PHIVOLCS) said. The ash emission was captured on video by the IP camera of the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory - Canlaon City (KVO-CC) at 6:43 a.m. The event generated grayish plumes that rose up to 350 meters above the summit crater before drifting southwest respectively, PHIVOLCS said.

In its bulletin issued Monday covering Kanlaon Volcano's activity in the past 24 hours, the state agency said three ash emissions occurred Sunday lasting 11 to 71 minutes long. Eight volcanic earthquakes were also recorded, and 3,443 tonnes of sulfur dioxide were emitted Sunday. These resulted in voluminous plumes rising up to 1,000 meters tall before drifting in the southwest, west-south, and west directions.

Also read Kanlaon Volcano Ash Emission Recorded as PHIVOLCS Maintains Alert Level 2

Alert Level 2 Remains In Effect

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the 4-km radius Permanent Danger Zone and flying aircraft close to the volcano should not be allowed. At Alert Level 2, Kanlaon Volcano poses possible hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions and precursory magmatic activity. Alert Level 2 remains in effect over Kanlaon Volcano, PHIVOLCS said in its latest advisory. The agency continues to monitor the volcano around the clock as it reminded residents near the slopes to remain vigilant.

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Local authorities have been advised to prepare for possible contingencies in case the volcano's activity escalates. PHIVOLCS has repeatedly warned that sudden phreatic eruptions can occur without prior warning at Alert Level 2. Residents living in valleys and along river systems near the volcano were also told to watch out for possible lahars during heavy rains. The public was urged to follow advisories from local disaster risk reduction and management offices.

Kanlaon Volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines and has shown increased activity in recent months. PHIVOLCS said it will continue to issue updates on Kanlaon Volcano's activity as new data becomes available.