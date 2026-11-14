Kanlaon Volcano Ash Emission Recorded as PHIVOLCS Maintains Alert Level 2

PHIVOLCS confirms ash emission from Kanlaon Volcano on November 14, 2026. Alert Level 2 remains active with strict entry bans into the 4-kilometer danger zone.

Volcanic activity at Kanlaon Volcano intensified on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( PHIVOLCS) documenting a significant ash emission event. The agency captured the phenomenon via sped-up thermal camera footage, revealing a grayish plume that ascended 600 meters above the summit crater. This observation occurred between 9:30 p.m. and 9:32 p.m. on November 14, 2026, before the ash cloud drifted toward the southwest.

Thermal Monitoring Data and Visual Evidence

PHIVOLCS published the visual evidence on X (formerly Twitter) to inform the public and stakeholders regarding the real-time status of the volcano. The thermal camera located at the Lower Masulog Station, identified by the code VKLM, recorded the distinct grayish plume rising from the summit crater. The footage provided critical visual confirmation of the gas and ash release, which lasted for approximately two minutes during the evening hours.

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The specific timestamp of the emission, starting at 9:30 p.m. on November 14, 2026, allows for precise correlation with seismic data recorded by monitoring stations. By maintaining a high-resolution record of such events, PHIVOLCS ensures that meteorological and geological models can accurately track the dispersion of volcanic materials. This data serves as a primary reference for aviation authorities assessing flight paths near the volcano.

Ongoing Seismic Unrest and Geological Signs

The ash emission on November 14, 2026, is part of a broader pattern of unrest at Kanlaon Volcano that has persisted over the preceding week. Earlier in the month, on November 5, the volcano emitted a plume of ash and volcanic gases that reached a height of 500 meters. This earlier event set the stage for continued monitoring efforts and highlighted the volatile nature of the volcanic edifice.

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Seismic activity has been frequent and varied in intensity throughout mid-November. PHIVOLCS recorded 15 volcanic earthquakes on November 11, followed by four events on November 12. The seismicity increased again on November 13 with eight recorded earthquakes. On the day of the ash emission, November 14, seismometers detected one volcanic earthquake, indicating that while the frequency may fluctuate, the subsurface pressure system remains active.

Ground deformation data further corroborates the seismic findings. Continuous monitoring indicates that the volcano's edifice continues to inflate, suggesting that magma is still intruding into the shallow crust beneath the summit. This inflation, combined with the recent ash emissions, confirms that the magmatic system is actively pressurizing. These physical changes are critical indicators used to assess the likelihood of future eruptive episodes.

Active Alert Status and Safety Restrictions

In response to these developments, PHIVOLCS has maintained Alert Level 2 over Kanlaon Volcano. This status signifies that sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, as well as precursory magmatic activity, remain possible. The alert level is a direct reflection of the combined data from seismic networks, ground deformation measurements, and visual observations of ash plumes.

Under the current Alert Level 2, strict prohibitions are enforced regarding access to the volcano. Entry into the 4-kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) is completely prohibited for all persons. This restriction is designed to protect individuals from potential pyroclastic flows, ash falls, and other hazardous volcanic products that can occur with little warning.

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Additionally, aviation safety measures are in effect to prevent aircraft from flying close to the summit of Kanlaon Volcano. The presence of ash in the atmosphere poses a severe risk to aircraft engines and visibility. The prohibition on low-altitude flight near the summit ensures that commercial and private aviation can operate safely by avoiding the hazardous airspace designated around the volcanic vent.

Implications for Monitoring and Public Safety

The sustained unrest at Kanlaon Volcano underscores the necessity for continuous monitoring by PHIVOLCS. The combination of seismic events, ground inflation, and ash emissions requires real-time analysis to update hazard assessments. The agency relies on data from the Lower Masulog Station and other network points to provide accurate forecasts.

Public awareness remains a critical component of disaster risk reduction. Residents and visitors in the surrounding areas must remain vigilant and adhere to the guidelines issued by PHIVOLCS. The maintenance of Alert Level 2 serves as a clear warning that the volcanic system is not stable and that conditions could deteriorate rapidly.

As monitoring continues, stakeholders will watch for any changes in the frequency of earthquakes or the height of ash plumes. The 600-meter ascent of the plume on November 14, 2026, highlights the dynamic nature of the volcano. Continued adherence to the 4-kilometer exclusion zone and aviation restrictions remains essential for public safety and operational continuity.