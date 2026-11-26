Two elementary students were wounded in a stabbing at Kalayaan Elementary School in Caloocan City on November 25, 2026. The suspect, a 12-year-old, was allegedly groomed online while claiming bullying.

Two young students sustained injuries after being stabbed by a 12-year-old classmate at Kalayaan Elementary School in Caloocan City on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The victims, aged eleven and nine, were treated at the hospital and subsequently declared out of danger by medical staff.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed that the suspect utilized a kitchen knife to carry out the assault inside the school premises. The attack occurred during school hours, prompting an immediate response from school staff who intervened to stop the violence before securing assistance from barangay security personnel.

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Security Breach and Weapon Concealment

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had passed through the school's standard security screening process upon arrival at the institution. Despite undergoing the check, the kitchen knife was not detected by the metal detector.

Authorities determined that the blade was successfully concealed inside a thick book, allowing it to bypass the screening equipment undetected. This oversight highlights a specific vulnerability in current security protocols where dense materials can mask metallic weapons from standard detection devices.

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Bullying Claims and Digital Grooming Evidence

Secretary Remulla stated that the suspect, now classified as a child in conflict with the law (CICL), claimed to have been a victim of bullying prior to the incident. However, investigators uncovered additional digital evidence indicating that the child had been subjected to online grooming by an individual via social media platforms.

The Secretary emphasized that the suspect did not have a specific target, noting that the two victims were strangers to the attacker. Remulla described interactions between the groomer and the perpetrator as extensive and thorough, with the online contact actively encouraging the student to carry out the violent act.

Impact of Malicious Online Contact on Youth

Jonvic Remulla expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a heartbreaking consequence of malicious adults contacting children through the internet. He highlighted the dual nature of digital platforms, which provide vast information but are also exploited to promote violence among youth.

The Secretary used a mix of English and Tagalog during his public statement, underscoring the emotional weight of the tragedy. He noted that the internet, while beneficial, is increasingly being used as a tool for radicalizing vulnerable children into committing violent acts against their peers.

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Context of Recent School Violence in the Philippines

This stabbing incident adds to a disturbing series of violent attacks reported in Philippine schools throughout 2026. The pattern of violence has raised concerns among education officials and the public regarding student safety in educational institutions.

In June of that year, a shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City resulted in three student fatalities and wounded twenty others. The violence escalated in August when a shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University killed two students, including the alleged gunman himself.

Earlier in June, a separate stabbing incident at a private school in General Trias City, Cavite, involved a female Grade 8 student. That attack left seven Grade 5 pupils wounded, further illustrating the prevalence of weapons and violence within school settings during this period.