Ka'aNiYogan Festival and 60th Araw ng Tarragona to Host Bobay ng Ka'aNiYogan 2026 Coronation Night

The grand coronation night of Bobay ng Ka'aNiYogan 2026 is scheduled on June 17 at the Plaza de Tarragona, Tarragona, Davao Oriental, featuring 10 candidates representing their respective barangay. The event aims to redefine the spotlight, honoring women who embody strength, confidence, and meaningful advocacy for their communities.

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated highlights of the first Ka'aNiYogan Festival and 60th Araw ng Tarragona, as the grand coronation night of Bobay ng Ka'aNiYogan 2026 is scheduled on June 17 at the Plaza de Tarragona, Tarragona, Davao Oriental.

The event's organizers said this beauty pageant goes beyond elegance and tradition, placing purpose, empowerment, and representation of women of Tarragona at its core. This was also reiterated by Tarragona Mayor Art Benjie Kaka Bulaong, saying Bobay ng Ka'aNiYogan is more than a showcase of beauty; it redefines the spotlight - honoring women who embody strength, confidence, and meaningful advocacy for their communities.

Organizers announced that this competition brings together 10 candidates, each representing their respective barangay, ready to represent not only poise and grace but also character, intelligence, and a deep sense of pride for Tarragona. Candidates came from barangays Cabagayan, Central Poblacion, Dadong, Jovellar, Limot, Lucatan, Maganda, Ompao, Tomoaong, and Tubaon, who will ramp their way towards the coveted crown.

The Local Government of Tarragona released the pageant's coronation night video teaser on Tuesday, June 9, outlining what to expect on June 17. Beauty becomes more than elegance-representation becomes purpose. The spotlight turns toward these empowered women, the organizers shared, setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable evening.

The mayor invites the public to witness a celebration of empowered womanhood, local culture, and community pride as the stage is being prepared, the lights are set, and the municipality is ready to honor its modern-day muses. Meanwhile, the presentation and sashing of candidates is set on June 12, featuring festival costume and glam casual wear competitions





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Ka'aniyogan Festival 60Th Araw Ng Tarragona Bobay Ng Ka'aniyogan 2026 Tarragona Mayor Art Benjie Kaka Bulaong Empowered Womanhood

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