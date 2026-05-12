Juvenile Philippine Eagle Spotted in Davao City's Largest Subwatershed Area

The Philippine eagle, a critically endangered species, was sighted during a habitat assessment in the Panigan-Tamugan Subwatershed in Davao City. The eagle was tagged for tracking its movements, and previous sightings in the area support its designation as a critical habitat.

A juvenile Philippine eagle was sighted at the Panigan-Tamugan Subwatershed in Davao City . According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao (DENR-11), the eagle was spotted during the on-site habitat assessment conducted from May 5 to 8, 2026.

The team observed the eagle within the monitoring site throughout the duration of the activity. DENR-11 tagged the eagle to monitor its movements, including its flight paths, as part of enhanced conservation efforts. Authorities recorded previous sightings of Philippine eagles in the area in 2024 and 2025 during biodiversity and habitat assessments. These consistent observations support the proposal of the area as a critical habitat for this Critically Endangered species.

Denr-11 added that the proposed conservation area covers around 2,964 hectares within the Panigan-Tamugan Subwatershed, which is largely covered by dense forests and supports diverse flora and fauna, while also holding cultural and ecological significance for the Obu-Manuvu Indigenous Peoples community in Davao City. The Habitat Assessment, a collaboration between DENR XI and Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc., serves as an important step toward the protection and conservation of the natural resources within the Panigan-Tamugan Subwatershed highlighting the urgent need to safeguard its biodiversity and upland ecosystems





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Davao City Subwatershed Philippine Eagle Tagging Culturally Significant Conservation Efforts

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