Justine Sanchez concludes his collegiate career with the Benilde Blazers following an 88-64 quarterfinal defeat to Emilio Aguinaldo College in the NCAA Season 102 playoffs.

Justine Sanchez has officially concluded his collegiate basketball career with the Benilde Blazers after a quarterfinal exit in the NCAA Season 102 playoffs. The decisive loss occurred on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, when the Blazers fell to Emilio Aguinaldo College with a final score of 88-64. This defeat marked the end of the Blazers' campaign and dashed their hopes of advancing to the semifinals.

Final Game Heartbreak for Senior Star

Sanchez, wearing jersey number 20, expressed deep emotion regarding the sudden end to his journey with the team. He acknowledged the disappointment of his final performance, stating that it was likely the last chapter of his collegiate road. The loss was particularly poignant as it ended the era for him alongside teammates Allen, Josh, Ian, and Jessie in their final season together.

Also read NBA: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers prolong Bucks' misery

Injury Struggles and Team Leadership

Although Sanchez admitted to playing through an ankle injury during the quarterfinal match, he refused to use the physical condition as an excuse for the team's underperformance. His tenure at Benilde spanned from Season 100 to Season 102, following earlier stints with San Beda University in Seasons 97 and 98. The team captaincy was thrust upon him after the departure of Allen, forcing Sanchez to evolve from a hot-headed player into a calming leader.

Personal Growth Beyond the Court

Sanchez reflected on his transformation, noting that his peers previously criticized his attitude and personality. He realized that maturity required him to support his teammates rather than become agitated during high-pressure moments. He described his role as a cheerleader and a stabilizing force for the squad, a significant personal accomplishment that he attributes to the challenges of his collegiate life.

Advertisement

Gratitude for Lessons Learned

The senior guard expressed profound gratitude for the blessings and struggles provided by his time in college basketball. He viewed his opportunities as bonuses from the Lord, acknowledging that he received many lessons he neither expected nor requested. Despite the heartbreaking finale, Sanchez emphasized that his journey provided him with invaluable experiences that have shaped him into a changed man.

Commitment as a Lasting Legacy

Looking toward the next chapter of his life, Sanchez identified commitment as the most critical lesson from his years at College Saint Benilde. He asserted that true dedication requires doing everything possible to improve one's attitude and professionalism. This principle, he explained, applies even to tasks that are unwanted, as commitment demands unwavering willingness to succeed regardless of personal preference.