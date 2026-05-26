Justice Secretary Urges Fugitive Senator Dela Rosa to Surrender Amid ICC Charges

Secretary Fredderick Vida calls on Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa to respect the rule of law and turn himself in, warning that collaborators may face obstruction of justice charges and permanent disqualification from public office.

Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida appealed publicly to Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa, who has been on the run since authorities attempted to detain him on May 11, urging him to respect the rule of law and surrender.

In a press conference streamed live on Rappler YouTube, Vida reminded the former police chief and sitting lawmaker that an arrest warrant must be obeyed and that a failure to do so undermines public confidence in the justice system. He stressed that the senator's position carries a responsibility to model lawful behavior for all Filipinos and asked the public to support the effort to bring the fugitive to justice.

Vida also warned that anyone who assists the senator in evading capture could be prosecuted under Presidential Decree number 1829, the Obstruction of Justice law, which penalizes concealment of offenders, tampering with evidence, witness interference, misleading officials and delaying legal processes. Government officials found to be complicit could face a perpetual disqualification from holding public office as an accessory penalty.

The Justice Department has convened a panel of prosecutors to investigate the circumstances of dela Rosa's escape from the Senate building at around 2:30 a.m. on May 14, just hours after a shooting incident took place inside the chamber. While the senator was under Senate protective custody, which had blocked National Bureau of Investigation operatives from arresting him, he allegedly slipped out of the premises and was escorted in a vehicle belonging to Senator Robin Padilla.

The International Criminal Court has listed dela Rosa as a co‑perpetrator in crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration's anti‑drug campaign, and on May 20 the Supreme Court denied his request for a temporary restraining order that would have halted his arrest and possible surrender to the ICC. Vida announced that the prosecutor's panel will examine all evidence, including admissions made by Padilla, to determine whether further criminal liability can be attached.

He also ordered a formal letter to be sent to the senator's counsel, Jimmy Bondoc, requesting any information the lawyer may have about the fugitive's whereabouts. While recognizing the sanctity of lawyer‑client privilege, Vida clarified that the privilege does not shield a lawyer from cooperating with authorities when faced with allegations of concealing a criminal or obstructing justice.

During the Saturday News Forum, National Bureau of Investigation director Melvin Matibag acknowledged the difficulty of tracking a former law‑enforcement officer who knows investigative tactics, but expressed confidence that the law will eventually catch up with dela Rosa. Matibag affirmed that the NBI will continue its search and will arrest the senator wherever he is found, emphasizing that no one is above the law.

The ongoing legal and investigative efforts underscore the government's determination to enforce accountability, even against high‑ranking officials, and signal a broader message that the rule of law remains the cornerstone of the nation's democratic order





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