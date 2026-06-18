Justice Secretary Dismisses Claims of ICC Arrest Warrants Against Senator Bong Go

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has dismissed claims by a congressman that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants against Senator Bong Go and two former police officers. The government has not received any information or document regarding such warrants, according to Remulla. Meanwhile, the ICC has mentioned Go's name in court records in connection with the crimes against humanity charges former President Rodrigo Duterte is facing, in relation to the killings in the war on drugs under his administration.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla dismissed claims by a congressman that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants against Senator Bong Go and two former police officers.

Speaking at Camp Crame, Remulla stated that the government has not received any information or document regarding such warrants.

'I don't know what he's saying. He must have been high when he made those remarks because he was the only one who saw that. On our end, there's none,' Remulla said. The congressman, Pulong Duterte, had earlier claimed on social media that a 'highly reliable source' had informed him about the ICC arrest warrants.

However, Remulla cast doubt on this claim, stating, 'Baka high lang' (Maybe he was just high). The Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson also cautioned against making such pronouncements without verification. As of Thursday, no official confirmation has been issued by Philippine authorities regarding the alleged ICC warrant mentioned by Duterte.

Meanwhile, the ICC has mentioned Go's name in court records in connection with the crimes against humanity charges former President Rodrigo Duterte is facing, in relation to the killings in the war on drugs under his administration. Another ally of Duterte, Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa, is already the subject of a warrant of arrest from the ICC





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ICC Arrest Warrants Senator Bong Go Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla International Criminal Court Rodrigo Duterte War On Drugs

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