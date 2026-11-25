Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen dissents from the Supreme Court's dismissal of habeas corpus petitions regarding the ICC arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen has issued a powerful concurring and dissenting opinion regarding the Supreme Court's recent decision to dismiss consolidated habeas corpus petitions challenging the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court. While Leonen agreed with the majority's conclusion to dismiss the petitions on the grounds that the matter had become moot, he strongly criticized the failure of the high court to address the profound constitutional questions raised by the event.

Mootness Dismissal Masks Constitutional Issues

In a lengthy 58-page opinion, Justice Leonen stated that he concurred with the finding that the Petition for Habeas Corpus should be dismissed, acknowledging that the International Criminal Court has the competence to determine its own jurisdiction. He noted that this authority includes the disposition of any person physically surrendered to the tribunal in The Hague. However, he dissented from the majority's refusal to provide clear legal guidance for future cases involving similar international mandates.

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Leonen argued that the situation involves clear, serious, and grave constitutional issues that are capable of repetition. He warned that by dismissing the case without addressing these substantive legal questions, the Court allowed for potential violations to evade judicial review. He emphasized that such silence could be misinterpreted as complicity in a violation of the Constitution or an uncritical concurrence with the treaty and relevant laws governing international cooperation.

Procedural Defects In Arrest Warrant Execution

The former President was arrested on March 25, 2025, and subsequently taken to the Scheveningen prison in The Hague on a warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court. The arrest was connected to charges of crimes against humanity, specifically murder and attempted murder, linked to the deaths under his administration's war on drugs when he served as President of the Philippines and Mayor of Davao City.

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Justice Leonen pointed out a significant procedural defect in the execution of the warrant. He noted that former President Duterte should have been promptly brought before a national court to confirm his identity, the regularity of the arrest, and the observance of his constitutional rights. Leonen stressed that the same court should have ensured the arrested person understood their rights and had a genuine opportunity to exercise them, particularly regarding applications for interim release.

Silence Risks Repeat Violations By Authorities

The principal constitutional defect, according to Justice Leonen, lay in the total absence of any judicial review during the extraction process. He highlighted that former President Duterte was taken and flown to The Hague within hours, without any judicial imprimatur sought by his captors. This omission constituted a real violation of the right to be free from seizure except through proper judicial process.

Leonen warned that this manner of seizure, if repeated in future cases involving other individuals, would similarly evade judicial review. He noted that Duterte's purported co-perpetrators remain at large in Philippine territory and may, at any time, be seized by Philippine authorities and surrendered in the same manner. This risk underscores the necessity for the Court to establish clear guidelines to prevent future procedural abuses.

Political Context Of Rome Statute Withdrawal

The legal battle over the arrest warrant emerged against a backdrop of strained relations between the Philippines and the Hague-based tribunal. The Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, in 2019. This withdrawal occurred after the tribunal began a formal probe into the Duterte administration's drug war, leading the Duterte camp to claim that the ICC lacked jurisdiction in the Philippines.

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Members of the former President's family, including his half-brothers Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte and Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte, asked the Supreme Court to order the government to present the former President before the High Court. They argued that the ICC arrest warrant could not be used as the basis for arrest and detention, asserting that the Philippine judicial system remained functional and capable of handling such cases domestically.

Human Rights Imperative In Justice Pursuit

Despite acknowledging that surrendering Duterte and his former lieutenants presents certain advantages for international accountability, Justice Leonen stressed that this does not represent complete accountability. He argued that the Court should not stop from scrutinizing the process by which these surrenders occurred. Insisting on respect for human rights, he clarified, is not advancing a political cause or placing anyone beyond the reach of prosecution.

Leonen concluded that justice must be pursued through means worthy of its name, ensuring that the process is humane in application and legitimate in its exercise. He asserted that a proper legal and just procedure for everyone matters, as it best safeguards and operationalizes the human rights provisions under the Rome Statute as read through the Philippine Constitution. His opinion serves as a stark reminder that procedural legality is as critical as the substantive outcome of international criminal proceedings.