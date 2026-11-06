Justice Department Revokes US Citizenship for 40 Individuals in Largest Denaturalization Drive

The US Department of Justice filed denaturalization complaints against 40 people, including two Filipinos, for fraud and crimes, marking a historic crackdown on immigration deception.

The United States government has initiated a significant legal campaign to strip citizenship from naturalized Americans accused of obtaining their status through deception or criminal conduct. The US Department of Justice identified 40 individuals across various countries who now face the possibility of losing their US citizenship following an intensive review of their immigration histories. This broad enforcement action specifically highlights the cases of Arnel Dacumos Tabafunda and Ramon Navarro, two Philippine-born naturalized citizens residing in California. These proceedings represent the most aggressive stance taken by the current administration to address alleged fraud and undisclosed criminal activities that occurred before or after naturalization.

Record-Breaking Denaturalization Numbers Filed

The US Department of Justice announced that it filed denaturalization complaints against 40 individuals between Aug. 21 and Oct. 2, 2026. This specific timeframe marks the largest number of such cases filed within a single period under the Trump administration. Attorney General Todd Blanche described the initiative as an unprecedented effort to revoke citizenship that was obtained through systematic deception against the US government. The department stated that the targeted individuals were accused of concealing criminal activity, misrepresenting personal information, or otherwise unlawfully obtaining citizenship through false claims.

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Child Abuse Allegations Against Arnel Dacumos Tabafunda

Arnel Dacumos Tabafunda, a 47-year-old man, is facing denaturalization proceedings in the US District Court for the Central District of California. Federal authorities filed a complaint against him on Sept. 15, 2026, alleging that he concealed serious criminal conduct during his naturalization process. Tabafunda became a naturalized American citizen in September 2005, but prosecutors argue that he was not eligible because he failed to disclose relevant criminal history.

According to federal authorities, Tabafunda began sexually abusing a child younger than 13 before he became a US citizen. The abuse occurred between February and November 2005, a period during which Tabafunda occupied a position of trust with the victim. He was subsequently convicted by a jury of two counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts upon a child younger than 14 under California law. Following this conviction, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. Federal prosecutors contended that his concealment of these acts disqualified him from meeting the good moral character requirement for naturalization.

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Fraudulent Marriage Scheme Linked to Ramon Navarro

Ramon Navarro, 68, faces a separate denaturalization complaint filed on Oct. 2 in the US District Court for the Eastern District of California. The Justice Department alleges that Navarro entered into a fraudulent marriage to obtain lawful permanent resident status in the United States. Federal authorities claim he subsequently relied on that immigration status to navigate the system toward citizenship.

The complaint against Navarro contains four counts relating to the alleged fraudulent marriage and various misrepresentations made to immigration officials. Prosecutors argue that these false statements rendered him ineligible for naturalization. By securing his status through deception, Navarro allegedly violated the strict honesty requirements mandated by US immigration law. His case is one of several involving individuals from multiple countries targeted in the administration's expanded campaign against immigration fraud.

Official Statements and Legal Framework for Revocation

Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized the severity of the offenders involved, noting that the list includes individuals convicted of espionage and sexual offenses against minors. "Today's announcement marks the largest denaturalization effort in modern history," Blanche said. He stated that these defendants concealed critical facts from the US government and represent serious criminal offenders who do not deserve the protections of citizenship. The administration views these actions as necessary to maintain the integrity of the naturalization process.

Brett A. Shumate, Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Division, also defended the campaign's scope and necessity. He asserted that every single one of these individuals lied their way into US citizenship. Under the US Immigration Nationality Act, naturalized citizenship may be revoked if it was illegally obtained or secured through the concealment of material facts or willful misrepresentation. The Justice Department continues to pursue these cases, signaling a sustained effort to identify and remove those who have violated the trust placed in them by granting them US citizenship.