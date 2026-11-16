Jung Hae-In Manila Fan Meeting 2027: Ticket Prices, Dates and Venue Details

Actor Jung Hae-In returns to Manila for a fan meeting on January 31, 2027. Tickets range from P4,000 to P13,000, with sales starting November 19, 2026, at the PICC Plenary Hall.

South Korean actor Jung Hae-In will reunite with Filipino fans in January 2027 during his upcoming Manila fan meeting. Local promoter Karpos has officially announced the venue, ticket prices, and selling details for the event. The actor will hold his Meet Me There fan meeting at the PICC Plenary Hall in Pasay City on January 31, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Jung Hae-In Manila Fan Meeting Ticket Prices and Availability

Ticket prices range from P4,000 to P13,000, with four seating categories available for attendees. The SVIP category is priced at P13,000, while the VIP tier costs P9,500. The Loge section is available for P6,000, and the Balcony seats are offered at P4,000. Tickets will go on sale on November 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. through Tickelo. Each transaction will be limited to a maximum of four tickets.

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Jung Hae-In Fan Meeting Benefits and Merchandise

All ticket holders will receive an official poster, postcard, and sticker set, regardless of their chosen ticket category. They will also have access to a post-show hi-bye session with the South Korean actor. SVIP and VIP ticket holders will receive an exclusive tote bag, along with chances to win signed merchandise through special raffles. Ten SVIP attendees will win signed Polaroid photos, while 50 SVIP and VIP ticket holders will receive signed posters. Another 25 lucky fans will take home signed photo cards.

Karpos Promoter and FNC Entertainment Tour Details

The Manila stop is part of Jung Hae-In's Meet Me There fan meeting tour, which covers several cities worldwide. His agency, FNC Entertainment, previously included the Philippines in the list of tour destinations. This will mark Jung Hae-In's return to the Philippines after more than two years. He last visited Manila in December 2024 for his Our Time fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater.

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Jung Hae-In Career and Popularity in Manila

Jung Hae-In first gained attention through supporting roles in Korean dramas While You Were Sleeping and Prison Playbook before establishing himself as a leading actor. He later starred in popular series such as Something in the Rain, D.P., Snowdrop, and Love Next Door. These roles have further strengthened his popularity among international audiences, including fans in the Philippines.

Jung Hae-In Manila Fan Meeting Next Steps for Fans

Fans should prepare for the ticket sales starting on November 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. through the Tickelo platform. It is essential to act quickly as each transaction is limited to four tickets. Attendees should also note the post-show hi-bye session included in all ticket packages. SVIP and VIP holders should watch for the exclusive tote bag and merchandise raffles during the event.