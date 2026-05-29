June Movie Preview: From Zombies to Superheroes and BTS

A roundup of six major film releases in June, including Colony, Backrooms, Masters of the Universe, Muro-ami restored, BTS concert, and Supergirl.

Looking for something to watch in the coming month? Here are six major releases to mark on your calendar, from a Korean zombie thriller to the live broadcast of BTS’s anniversary concert.

First up is Colony, the latest South Korean zombie thriller from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho. The film centers on a biotechnology conference in Seoul that descends into chaos after a rapidly mutating virus is unleashed. Starring Ji Chang Wook and Jun Ji Hyun, Colony premiered in Philippine theaters on May 27 and has since been creating a buzz worldwide. Fans of the genre will appreciate the intense action and social commentary that Yeon is known for.

Next is Backrooms, based on the popular web series and creepypasta about an endless maze of rooms. Directed by Kane Parsons, the film boasts a stellar cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. The eerie concept has already piqued netizens’ interest, promising a unique horror experience. For superhero fans, Masters of the Universe brings He-Man to the big screen with Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role.

Joining him are Jared Leto, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Charlotte Riley. The film follows Prince Adam, aka He-Man, on his quest to save his world. It arrives in Philippine cinemas on June 3. In local cinema, a digitally restored and remastered version of Muro-ami is heading to theaters soon.

The 1999 Metro Manila Film Festival Best Picture, directed by GMA Pictures, stars Cesar Montano, Pen Medina, Jhong Hilario, and Amy Austria, with Rebecca Lusterio. This critically acclaimed film offers a poignant look at Philippine history. On June 13, the world’s biggest band BTS brings their Arirang concert in Busan to cinemas worldwide, including the Philippines. The live broadcast coincides with their 13th anniversary, making it a special celebration for ARMYs.

Finally, Supergirl arrives on June 24. Following her brief appearance in Superman, Kara Zor-El, played by Milly Alcock, takes center stage on a mission to save her beloved dog Krypto from the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts). This action-packed film promises to expand the DC universe. Whether you’re into horror, superheroes, or K-pop, June has something for everyone.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a month of exciting releases





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Movies June Releases South Korean Thriller Superhero BTS Concert

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