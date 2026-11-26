Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz are engaged. The couple plans to enjoy the wedding preparation process without rushing to set a specific date for their big day.

Jennifer "Julie Anne" San Jose and Rayver Cruz have officially entered the next chapter of their relationship after becoming engaged. The couple is currently in the early stages of planning their nuptials, adopting a relaxed approach to the timeline. According to a report by Nelson Canlas on the news program "24 Oras" broadcast on Thursday, the pair has considered several potential dates for the near future. However, they have decided against committing to a specific schedule at this moment.

Relaxed Approach to Wedding Planning

Both Julie Anne and Rayver Cruz have expressed that they are not in a hurry to finalize a wedding date. They prefer to savor the experience and the detailed process of preparing for their major life event rather than rushing through the logistics. This deliberate pace allows them to enjoy the journey of building their future together without unnecessary stress or external pressure.

Also read SBU Red Lions and JRU Bombers Set for NCAA Season 102 Semifinal Showdown

Rayver Cruz emphasized the importance of enjoying this phase of their relationship. He recalled advice from friends, including his brother Rodjun Cruz, who encouraged him to take the process lightly. "My friends, including Rodjun, also tell me, 'That's going to be fun, bro. Enjoy it. Don't put too much pressure on yourselves. Sit down together,'" Cruz shared. He noted that this period offers a unique opportunity for the couple to make significant decisions jointly, which he finds exciting.

The Proposal and Family Approval

The path to the engagement involved careful preparation and traditional respect for family. Julie Anne San Jose recounted how Rayver Cruz's behavior changed in the days leading up to the proposal. He became unusually persistent about her attire for their anniversary date, specifically reminding her to change her outfit and shoes. "Change your outfit because we're going somewhere. There's a dress code," she recalled in Filipino. She noted that his constant questions about what she would wear made her suspect something significant was happening.

Advertisement

While Julie Anne was focused on her wardrobe, Rayver Cruz had already taken the crucial step of seeking parental approval. He revealed that he spoke to her parents a month before proposing. "She didn't know that I had already spoken to her parents a month before. I have great respect for parents, so I personally approached them," Cruz explained. He expressed his deep affection for her and stated his intention to ask for her hand in marriage on their fifth anniversary.

Origins of the Romance

The real-life romance between the two stars began during the production of a specific project. Their love story started when Rayver Cruz appeared as a guest on Julie Anne San Jose's musical trilogy show, "Limitless: Heal." This project was filmed in Siquijor during the pandemic. Rumors of a budding romance between the two began circulating while they were working together on this creative endeavor, marking the beginning of their public journey as a couple.

Following the engagement, the couple celebrated with their families and close friends at Cork Elite in Bonifacio Global City. Notable guests in attendance included Miguel Tanfelix, Ysabel Ortega, Rodjun Cruz, and Dianne Medina. This gathering marked a joyous milestone in their relationship, bringing together their inner circle to witness the official confirmation of their commitment.

Looking Ahead and Musical Inspiration

As they move forward, Julie Anne San Jose has found new creative inspiration through her engagement. She stated that she has been motivated to channel her current emotions into her songwriting journey. This personal inspiration adds another layer to their shared narrative as they prepare for marriage. Rayver Cruz also reflected on his journey to this moment, expressing gratitude for finding Julie Anne. He apologized to any fans who had been impatient, reaffirming that he knew she was the person he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.