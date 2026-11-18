Fifty years after the 1976 Judgment of Paris, its legacy still shapes fine wine. Manila's November 4 anniversary event revisited 11 original California wines.

The Judgment of Paris, a blind wine tasting held on May 24, 1976, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Paris, France, overturned long-held assumptions about where the world's finest wines could come from. British wine merchant Steven Spurrier and American Patricia Gallagher organized the event to mark the United States Bicentennial. Fifty years later, the Judgment of Paris remains the benchmark against which emerging wine regions measure themselves.

Spurrier and Gallagher invited top French wine professionals and critics to evaluate leading French wines against a selection of California wines. Of the 11 judges, only Spurrier and Gallagher were non-French. The predominantly French panel ranked California wines first in both the white wine and red wine categories.

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How the 1976 Blind Tasting Overturned French Dominance

The tasting placed French and Californian wines side by side in a blind format, so judges could not see where each wine came from. The field featured 10 white wines and 10 red wines, and six of the 10 in each category were Californian.

When the scores were tabulated, Chateau Montelena Chardonnay 1973 finished first in the white wine category, ahead of some of Burgundy's most respected producers. In the red wine category, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon 1973 achieved the highest score among a field that included some of Bordeaux's most celebrated chateaux.

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These victories transformed both wineries into global icons and helped establish Napa Valley as one of the world's premier fine wine regions. The result was not merely an upset, because it challenged the idea that greatness in wine belonged exclusively to France or Europe.

Why French Wines Still Outscored California Overall

The Judgment of Paris was not a simple California sweep, because French wines outscored Californian wines on average. In the red wine category, four Bordeaux wines occupied positions 2, 3, 4, and 6. Burgundy still dominated many of the upper positions in the white wine tally.

The true shock was that the top-ranked red, Stag's Leap, was not a First or Second Growth Bordeaux but a Napa Cabernet whose inaugural vintage had only recently been released. Similarly, the best overall white wine was a California Chardonnay, not a Grand or Premier Cru Burgundy.

The tasting did not prove that France was inferior. Rather, it showed that California had joined France at the highest level of fine wine and could compete with the most reputable producers, as shown by topping both categories.

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Manila Celebration Revisits Judgment Wines Today

The California Wine Institute held a 50th anniversary celebration at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in BGC, Manila, on Nov. 4, bringing back 11 of the original 12 participating wines. Rather than recreating the blind tasting, the event showcased current vintages so guests could see how these wines had evolved over five decades.

The celebration also marked the United States Semi-quincentennial, which is 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. Several non-Judgment of Paris wines were added to show the evolution of California wines, including modern takes on Albariño, Ribolla Gialla, Grüner Veltliner and Barbera.