A US magistrate judge declared Thomas Markle mentally competent to stand trial for possessing child sexual abuse images, dismissing prior concerns about his mental fitness.

A US federal judge in Florida has declared Thomas Markle, the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, mentally competent to answer to federal charges of possessing child sexual abuse images. US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin issued this ruling on Thursday, confirming that Markle can properly assist in his own defense and understand the criminal proceedings against him.

Psychiatric Evaluation Confirms Mental Fitness

The decision by the magistrate judge concluded a competency proceeding triggered after Markle's initial court appearance on the day of his arrest. A court-appointed forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Aime Gerodimos, conducted an in-person interview with Markle in prison last week and produced a 15-page report detailing her findings.

Also read Philippine Police File Complaints Against Thomas Markle Over Child Abuse Material

Dr. Gerodimos determined that Markle suffers from a major neurocognitive disorder, possibly resulting from mild vascular disease. However, she concluded that he possesses sufficient present ability to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings. The report noted that Markle appeared to be exaggerating deficits when asked to recall specifics of the allegations, but this did not impede his legal competence.

Neither the prosecution nor the defense disputed the psychiatrist's findings, which were based largely on the direct clinical evaluation. This consensus allowed the court to move forward with the case, overriding earlier judicial concerns about Markle's mental state during his first hearing.

Advertisement

Allegations Involve Images from Philippines and US

Federal agents seized the material in question during a search of two Los Angeles storage units that Markle had rented since 2008. According to an FBI affidavit, the cache included slides, film negatives, books, and explicit photographs. Among the evidence were two photos showing Markle posed with a naked underage girl, as well as other images of him with children in various stages of undress.

The investigation also extends to the Philippines, where Markle previously resided. Authorities initiated an inquiry after identifying a photo of a naked girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the country. Philippine police in Cebu province filed criminal complaints against Markle on Wednesday, accusing him of violating local laws regarding the online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated that Markle had targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. Markle has denied all allegations, describing the claims as sick lies to the Daily Mail. Meghan Markle, an American actor, has been estranged from her father since 2018 and cut off contact between him and her children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

Defendant Revokes Bail After Cutting Off Ankle Monitor

Markle was taken into custody on November 5 at an assisted-living facility in Lakeland, Florida, near Tampa. Initially, Magistrate Judge Griffin placed him under home confinement requiring an electronic monitoring device. However, the judge revoked this arrangement days later after Markle cut off his electronic ankle tag with a knife.

Advertisement

Following the revocation, the court ordered Markle to remain in jail without bond. It remains unclear when he will be transferred to federal custody in California, where the original federal case was lodged. The strict confinement ensures he remains available for the upcoming legal milestones in the federal court system.

Preliminary Hearing Set for December First

The court has scheduled a preliminary hearing for December 1 in Tampa. This hearing will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial on the single felony count of possessing child sexual abuse images. The proceedings will focus on the validity of the search warrants and the admissibility of the evidence seized from the storage units.

Meghan Markle has expressed deep distress over the matter, stating she first became aware of the allegations against her father during the run-up to her marriage to Prince Harry, now King Charles' younger son. The Duchess has maintained a strict no-contact policy with her father to protect her family from the ongoing legal and public relations fallout.