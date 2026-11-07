Judge Reyes Appoints Jessie Liu to Investigate Misconduct in Trump Golf Course Case

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes appoints former U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu as special master to investigate potential ethical violations and misinformation regarding the East Potomac Golf Course renovation by the Trump administration and Department of Justice.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes has announced her intention to appoint Jessie Liu, a former top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., as a special master to investigate allegations that lawyers and administration officials misled the court during a high-stakes legal battle over a historic golf course. This decision targets potential ethical violations by the Interior Department, the National Park Service, and the Department of Justice regarding their handling of the case initiated by the DC Preservation League and two individual golfers.

Investigation into Government Conduct

Jessie Liu, who served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia during the Trump administration, will examine whether federal officials purposefully deceived Judge Reyes regarding the scope of renovation plans and the destruction of property on the East Potomac Golf Course. The investigation focuses on whether attorneys with the Department of Justice violated ethics rules or provided false information during hearings that began in February. Reyes seeks to determine if officials were truthful about various steps taken, including the cutting of hundreds of trees earlier this month, which occurred in defiance of court assurances.

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Conflict Between Trump and Court

The impetus for this formal inquiry stems from contradictory statements made by President Donald Trump and federal officials regarding the closure and renovation of the East Potomac Golf Course. President Trump posted on Truth Social that the park would close on November 15 for a 15-month renovation to create a world-class facility, a claim that federal officials initially denied under questioning in court. This tension escalated when the Justice Department filed notice on October 28 confirming the plans, leading Reyes to question whom she could trust during multiple hearings.

Legal Background of the Special Master

Jessie Liu brings significant legal experience to this role, having overseen matters referred to her office by special counsel Robert Mueller during his investigation into possible ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. President Trump later nominated Liu to be the associate attorney general, the third-highest ranking position in the Justice Department, but she withdrew from consideration after facing opposition from the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee due to her past membership in a lawyers' group supporting abortion rights. Liu resigned from that group and is now associated with her own law firm, Liu Shur Kravis LLP.

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Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

Both sides in the case have been given a deadline to respond in writing by Friday before the next scheduled court hearing, where they can voice objections or support for naming Jessie Liu as the special master. An injunction issued last month by Judge Reyes currently bars the government from removing or damaging additional trees on the course, and requires 10 days of written notice before any irreparable modifications. David Super, a law professor at Georgetown University Law Center, noted that such an investigation can be a precursor to holding individuals in contempt of court, reflecting the difficulty Reyes faces in determining who is responsible for the tree-cutting.

Impact on the Dispute Resolution

The appointment of Jessie Liu aims to streamline the complex legal proceedings by narrowing the issues regarding the government's conduct, allowing Judge Reyes to avoid holding lengthy and intricate hearings. The core dispute involves the renovation of a historic public golf course along the Potomac River, which the Republican administration intends to transform despite local preservation efforts. The outcome of this investigation could significantly influence the trajectory of the lawsuit and the future of the East Potomac Golf Course and its surrounding parkland.