Judge Joseph Wee Sit Assassinated in Zamboanga City Drive-By Shooting

Zamboanga City RTC Judge Joseph Wee Sit was killed in a drive-by shooting. He presided over the high-profile Hadji Muhtamad mayor murder case, drawing condemnation from the Supreme Court and local officials.

A Regional Trial Court judge in the Philippines has been fatally shot in a targeted drive-by ambush in Zamboanga City. The victim was identified as Judge Joseph Wee Sit, a presiding judge who handled sensitive criminal cases in Basilan. The incident occurred early Thursday morning along Tumaga-Putik Road in Barangay Tumaga, shocking the local judicial community and triggering a high-level police manhunt.

Details of the Assassination Event

Police reports indicate that the attack took place at approximately 5:25 a.m. on Thursday. Judge Joseph Wee Sit was driving his personal vehicle alone, traveling from his residence in Justina Subdivision toward the Zamboanga City port. He intended to catch the first morning passenger ferry trip to Isabela City, Basilan, where he holds court at RTC Branch 2. As he navigated the road, unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle approached his vehicle and opened fire.

Also read Supreme Court Condemns Killing of Judge Wee Sit in Basilan

An unnamed citizen alerted the authorities after witnessing the exchange of gunfire. Personnel from Zamboanga City Police Station 7 responded immediately to the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered Judge Joseph Wee Sit unconscious and bleeding heavily inside his car. The suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting, leaving no trace behind except for the shell casings and the injured judge.

Forensic Evidence and Medical Response

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) technicians documented five distinct bullet holes on the driver's side of the vehicle. Investigators recovered eight empty cartridge cases from the ground near the ambush site. Ballistic analysis suggests the weapons used were .45-caliber pistols, consistent with the type of firearms often used in organized crime or targeted killings in the region.

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A responding ambulance transported the critically wounded judge to a nearby hospital. Despite emergency medical interventions, the attending physician declared Judge Joseph Wee Sit dead at around 6:30 a.m. The cause of death was recorded as multiple gunshot wounds. The swift nature of the attack and the precision of the shooting indicate a well-planned operation rather than a random act of violence.

High-Profile Case Context and Motive

The assassination of Judge Joseph Wee Sit is widely believed to be linked to his role in a complex legal battle in Basilan. He served as the presiding judge for RTC Branch 2 in Isabela City, where he handled a high-profile criminal case against Hadji Muhtamad Mayor Arsina Kahing-Nanoh. She and 13 co-accused face nonbailable charges for multiple murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder.

The charges stem from a violent predawn maritime ambush on May 12, 2025, off the coast of Barangay Sangbay Big in Hadji Muhtamad. Armed men in two speedboats fired upon a pump boat carrying supporters of rival mayoral candidate Hadji Jamar Abdullah Mansul. The attack resulted in three deaths and two injuries. Among the co-accused are Nadz Nanoh, Walihul Allama, Hadji Rahim Kahim, Lucman Kaling, Tudy Bayro, Sing Hassan, and seven John Does.

Official Condemnation and Investigation Steps

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman condemned the killing, describing it as a major loss to the judiciary and the rule of law. He stated that attacks on judges are a direct assault on democratic institutions. The provincial government pledged full support to law enforcement agencies to ensure a swift and thorough investigation. Hataman emphasized that the perpetrators must be held accountable to preserve justice in Basilan.

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The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) mobilized all units for intensive hot-pursuit operations. They established a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to coordinate the probe and consolidate all available leads. Authorities are currently reviewing footage from closed-circuit television cameras installed along Tumaga-Putik Road. The Supreme Court also issued a statement condemning the killing and warning that such attacks threaten judicial independence. The Office of the Judiciary Marshals is cooperating with local law enforcement to identify the suspects.