JRU Heavy Bombers clinch twice-to-beat quarterfinal incentive with 85-79 win over Benilde in NCAA Season 102

Jose Rizal University defeated College of Saint Benilde 85-79 to secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the NCAA Season 102 quarterfinals. Lawrence Mangubat scored a career-high 27 points, while Benilde's Allen Liwag returned from injury.

Jose Rizal University clinched a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals after defeating De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, 85-79, in the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball tournament on Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Heavy Bombers finished the eliminations with a 10-3 record to assure themselves of placing in the top two spots of Group A and a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinal round. St. Benilde dropped to 8-4 but with one game left in their schedule, the Blazers have a chance to claim second place in Group A and the second quarterfinals incentive.

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Standing in the Blazers' way are the Red Lions of San Beda who are currently in second place with a 9-3 record. They are slated to collide on the last day of the elimination round on Tuesday. A victory by the Blazers would give them the No. 2 spot by virtue of the winner-over-the-other rule while a loss would relegate them to third place.

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Group A Standings And Tuesday Showdown

However, a win by the Red Lions on Tuesday would catapult them to first place and relegate the Heavy Bombers to second place in Group A. Both of them, however, will have the twice-to-beat incentive against respective foes in the next round. The victory spoiled the return of back-to-back MVP Allen Liwag, who missed 11 games due to a foot injury. Liwag finished with 6 points for Benilde. Lawrence Mangubat delivered a career-high 27 points for the Heavy Bombers.

His career-high included three triples, alongside two assists and a rebound. Sean Salvador and Jamhir Eligado chipped in 16 points apiece for JRU. Jahmir Eligado also added 16 points. The Blazers held a 23-20 lead at the end of the first quarter before the Heavy Bombers took control, establishing a 45-39 advantage at halftime.

JRU continued to pull away in the second half, building a 65-52 lead at the 2:28 mark of the third quarter. Benilde responded with a 5-0 run to trim the deficit, but Jhillian Palis halted the rally before Mo Morales answered with a layup. Mangubat then added a late basket to restore the Heavy Bombers' double-digit cushion.

Heavy Bombers Seal Victory Over Blazers

JRU maintained a 79-70 lead with less than three minutes remaining before Morales scored and Ian Torres knocked down a triple to bring Benilde within four. Mangubat answered with a basket with 23 seconds left, but Torres drilled another triple to cut the deficit to three. Mangubat then sank two free throws after drawing a foul from Arle Podador to put JRU ahead, 83-78.

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Justine Sanchez split his free throws after being fouled by Allen Laurenaria, but Mangubat sealed the victory with another pair of free throws after drawing a foul from Irele Galas. Coming into the game today, we knew that this game would be important, said Heavy Bombers head coach Nani Epondulan in Filipino. I told them that we are writing history, so as long as our fate lies in our hands, then we should work on it.

JRU now awaits its quarterfinal opponent from Group B, while Benilde will close out its group-stage campaign against San Beda University on Tuesday. The scores: JRU 85 - Mangubat 27, Salvador 16, Eligado 16, Laurenaria 9, Palis 6, Masiglat 5, Penaverde 4, Garupil 2, Agemenyi 0, Panapanaan 0. Benilde 79 - Morales 16, Sanchez 13, Moore 9, Torres 8, Cajucom 7, Ancheta 6, Liwag 6, Celis 6, Lorenzo 3, Podador 3, Galas 2, Jucom 0.