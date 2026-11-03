JRU Heavy Bombers Defeat Mapua Cardinals 71-58 in NCAA Season 102

JRU Heavy Bombers secure quarterfinals spot with 71-58 win over Mapua. Lawrence Mangubat scores 19 points as JRU dominates fourth quarter in Group A action.

José Rizal University (JRU) secured a decisive 71-58 victory over Mapua University in NCAA Season 102 on November 3, 2026. The Heavy Bombers used a dominant fourth-quarter performance to eliminate any doubt, finalizing a 13-point margin at the FilOil EcoOil Centre. This result improves JRU's record to 9-3 in Group A, ensuring their spot in the upcoming quarterfinals.

Fourth-Quarter Dominance Secures Quarterfinals Spot

The Heavy Bombers controlled the final period by holding Mapua to just two field goals while scoring 21 points themselves. This strategic surge erased an earlier tie and pushed the margin to a comfortable 13 points. JRU joins San Beda and Benilde, both at 8-3, in locking their respective quarterfinals positions through consistent winning performance.

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Key Player Performance and Bench Contribution

Lawrence Mangubat led the charge for JRU with 19 points, six rebounds, and two steals in the absence of Chris Hubilla. Mangubat initiated the fourth-quarter surge with a crucial four-point play following a three-point foul from Lance Nitura. This sequence gave JRU a 56-52 advantage that effectively sealed the game's outcome.

Defensive Strategy Against Cyrus Cuenco

Head Coach Nani Epondulan emphasized the team's adherence to defensive protocols against Mapua guard Cyrus Cuenco. The coaching staff instructed players not to relax, noting Cuenco often scores heavily in the fourth quarter. Epondulan stated that making life difficult for Cuenco was essential to preventing a late-game collapse during the critical final minutes.

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Bench Depth and Scoring Rotation

After Mangubat's initial burst, the JRU bench extended the lead through efficient scoring. Jamhir Eligado hit back-to-back baskets to create a 63-52 cushion for the starting unit. Rookie Jhillian Palis contributed 15 points, including the final four markers, to solidify the victory and provide depth against Mapua's remaining resistance.

Mapua Record and Upcoming Play-In Implications

The defeat drops Mapua to a 6-6 record, forcing them into the play-in round against Lyceum. Mapua failed to capitalize on earlier opportunities to secure a direct quarterfinal berth. The Cardinals must now defeat Lyceum to maintain their postseason hopes while JRU advances directly to the next stage of the tournament.