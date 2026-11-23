Sean Salvador scores 20 points to lead JRU past Letran in overtime during NCAA Season 102. Explore the game details and emotional backstory.

JRU Heavy Bombers advanced to the next round of the NCAA Season 102 playoffs by defeating the Letran Knights in a high-stakes semifinal matchup on November 23, 2026. The victory was fueled by a clutch performance from Sean Salvador, who delivered critical scores in overtime to seal the win for the Bombers.

Salvador Delivers Overtime Winning Shot

Sean Salvador emerged as the decisive factor in the contest, finishing with a team-high 20 points for the Jose Rizal University squad. The game remained tightly contested until the final minutes, where Salvador sank two of three free throws to force the match into overtime. He immediately followed up with a crucial three-pointer to give JRU the lead, although Lawrence Mangubat responded with a successful shot for Letran. Salvador's efforts helped JRU close out the game on a dominant 9-0 run that secured their place in the next stage of the tournament.

Also read Final Four face off in semifinals of NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball

Emotional Motivation Behind Performance

Salvador's exceptional play came against the backdrop of a profound personal tragedy, as he was actively grieving the recent passing of his mother. The player revealed that his decision to take the court was driven by a lifelong promise to his late parent. Salvador explained that his mother's dream was for him to attend a school where he could study for free, a goal she supported throughout his youth. He noted the deep pain of starting to achieve these aspirations only to lose her, but framed his performance as a tribute to her memory.

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Coaching Guidance and Team Strategy

The JRU coaching staff, specifically coaches Nani and Yong, played a pivotal role in guiding Salvador through his emotional turmoil. They advised him to channel his grief regarding his mother into a source of motivation for his gameplay. Salvador credited this strategic advice for helping him maintain focus and deliver under pressure. He expressed confidence that his mother is watching from above and is happy with his accomplishments on the court.

Competitive Nature of the Semifinal Series

The matchup between the JRU Heavy Bombers and the Letran Knights showcased the intense competitive spirit characteristic of the NCAA Season 102. The final moments of the game highlighted the resilience of both squads, with Lawrence Mangubat contributing significantly for Letran despite the loss. The 9-0 run by JRU in the closing sequence demonstrated the team's ability to execute under high-pressure conditions. This victory solidifies JRU's position as a formidable contender in the ongoing basketball championship.