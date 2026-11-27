JRU Heavy Bombers defeat Letran Knights 85-79 in Game 2 of the semifinals. Chris Hubilla scores 26 points, securing the team's first finals berth in 18 years.

José Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers officially secured their return to the championship stage on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The team defeated the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights with a final score of 85-79 in Game 2 of their semifinal series. This victory clinches the first NCAA Season 102 finals berth for the program in 18 years.

Chris Hubilla Leads Comeback With 26 Points

Chris Hubilla delivered the defining performance for JRU in this critical matchup. He poured in 26 points, marking his best statistical output since returning from a significant knee injury. His scoring prowess was instrumental in overcoming the Knights and advancing to the final round of the tournament.

Also read NCAA: JRU eyes first finals berth in 18 years as Game 2 vs. Letran unfolds

Hubilla had previously suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) tear midway through the season. Medical professionals initially projected a recovery timeline of two to three months, which would have sidelined him for the majority of the elimination round. However, his return occurred just before the playoffs began, defying the standard medical prognosis.

Speaking after the game, Hubilla described his rapid recovery as a miracle. He credited his physical therapists for their intensive care and emphasized the role of faith in his quick rehabilitation. He stated that he remained thankful for not being out for a full month, attributing his readiness for the playoffs to divine intervention.

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Faith and Hard Work Drive JRU's Success

Hubilla shared that his connection to the Baclaran Church dates back to his early days in Manila. He recalled making his first plea for safety and basic sustenance upon arriving from his province. He noted that life was difficult back home, and he had previously had to eat wherever he could find space. He believes God has never neglected him since that initial prayer.

The JRU guard emphasized that wishing is free, but it must be paired with relentless effort. He explained that the team prays for their goals but understands that championships are not won by prayer alone. They are currently holding the chance to become champions, a feat they know will require immense work from every player.

Hubilla affirmed that whether the team wins or loses, God remains a central figure in their career. He stated that he involves God in every game to ask for guidance. His mindset is to do whatever work is necessary to follow the will of God, accepting whatever happens in the championship as the next step.

Path to the Championship Is Set

With the victory over Letran, JRU is now awaiting their opponent for the finals series. The opposing team will be determined by the outcome of the other semifinal bracket. The Heavy Bombers will prepare to face the winner of the series between Emilio Aguinaldo College and San Beda University.

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Emilio Aguinaldo College has forced a decisive Game 3 in their matchup against San Beda University. This scheduling means that JRU has a brief window to rest and strategize before the final round begins. The team must wait for the final result of this series to know their next opponent.

This season has been marked by resilience for the JRU roster. Overcoming the loss of key players to injury, such as Hubilla, has tested their depth and character. The team's ability to maintain high-level performance despite these setbacks highlights their competitive strength.

The Heavy Bombers have now reached a milestone that has eluded them for nearly two decades. Their journey from the elimination rounds to the finals is a testament to their persistence. The team has expressed gratitude for the support of their coaches, staff, and fans throughout the tournament.

As the team prepares for the upcoming finals, the focus remains on executing their game plan under pressure. Hubilla reiterated that they will continue to pray and work hard to secure the title. The university community is now united in supporting the team as they chase their first championship in 18 years.