Comedian JP Aguilera addresses the National Bureau of Investigation and defends his use of dark humor regarding children, citing misinterpretation of his intent.

Filipino comedian JP Aguilera presented himself at the National Bureau of Investigation - Violence Against Women and Their Children Division on Friday to address recent controversies surrounding his comedic material. The appearance followed significant public backlash over jokes involving sexual innuendos and children, prompting an official inquiry into his content and intent.

During the session, Aguilera engaged in a direct conversation with reporter John Consulta of GMA News to explain the specific context behind his controversial statements. He emphasized that his profession as a writer demands a deep understanding of responsibility, asserting that he intended his specific remarks not to be taken as serious factual claims but rather as provocative artistic expression.

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Defending Professional Intent

Aguilera stated clearly that his primary goal was to clarify his mindset before engaging with the broader online community. He remarked that being a writer by profession inherently includes knowing how to be responsible with words, distinguishing his professional ethics from the public perception of his latest routines. He insisted that the intent behind the joke was fundamentally different from how it was received by the general public.

The comedian explained that he felt the need to provide a proper forum for explanation rather than responding defensively on social media platforms. He noted that the joke was a misinterpretation by the audience, stating that his role was simply to present the bit without demanding serious engagement. He clarified that the reaction was not what he originally envisioned when crafting the content.

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NBI and DSWD Regulatory Actions

The National Bureau of Investigation, specifically the Violence Against Women and Their Children Division, initiated the summons to examine the nature of the content in question. This regulatory move underscores the government's scrutiny over media content that may potentially harm vulnerable demographics, particularly children.

Parallel to the NBI inquiry, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and its attached agency, the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC), have issued stern warnings regarding the treatment of minors in media. The DSWD explicitly cited Aguilera's use of sexual innuendo and its connection to children as a primary example of inappropriate content that crosses ethical boundaries in entertainment.

Official Stance on Child Protection

DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao released a statement affirming the agency's firm support for the Council for the Welfare of Children. The DSWD reminded all performers, content creators, and the general public that children must never be reduced to punchlines or subjected to sexual insinuations in any form of media production.

Assistant Secretary Dumlao acknowledged the value of creative expression but warned that normalizing inappropriate treatment of minors through humor poses a significant risk. She emphasized that jokes that diminish the vulnerability of children can have detrimental societal effects, regardless of the creator's stated intent. The agency stressed that protecting the dignity of minors takes precedence over comedic liberties.

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Aguilera's Public Response and Future Outlook

Aguilera expressed respect for the feelings of those who were offended by his material, acknowledging the emotional impact his comedy had on various segments of society. However, he maintained that his conscience is clear regarding his original intent, which was never to attack or harm children but to explore the boundaries of dark comedy.

He identified his style as dark humor, suggesting that this specific genre may not resonate with or be suitable for all audiences. Aguilera felt compelled to stand his ground after being bombarded with online comments during the initial outbreak of the controversy. He explained that the rapid escalation prevented him from explaining himself effectively, necessitating his appearance at the NBI to provide a formal account of his professional choices and artistic philosophy.