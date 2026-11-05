Ramon Tulfo Apologizes for False Report That Martin Romualdez Sneaked Out of Jail

Columnist Ramon Tulfo retracted his claim that Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez left jail, admitting he was fed wrong information. The Sandiganbayan has ordered the BJMP to review CCTV footage and account for Romualdez's whereabouts.

Columnist Ramon Tulfo issued an apology on Thursday for reporting that Leyte Representative and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez had sneaked out of prison, stating he was given the wrong information.

In a Facebook post, Tulfo described the admission as embarrassing and humiliating, and said he had accepted the wrong information as gospel truth. Tulfo added it was worse that he passed the false report to his readers who trust him and took him at his word. I was fed the wrong report that former speaker Martin Romualdez could go in and out of jail, he said.

Also read BJMP: No special treatment for Romualdez - BusinessWorld Online

He noted the report was complete with all the details like riding in an ambulance and brownouts taking place so he would not be seen going out and coming back in. No such thing happened when the facts started coming in yesterday, he added. On Tuesday, Tulfo posted information from a source he referred to as his tweety bird.

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Jail Superintendent Accused In Report

He claimed that Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory Superintendent Maria Lourdes Pacion allegedly switches off the facility's electricity whenever Romualdez leaves and returns, to prevent CCTV footage from being recorded. Tulfo said there is no excuse for his blunder. I goofed. No excuses.

I should have first checked and cross-checked that report I received on Romualdez, he said. The reports that Romualdez has been going out of the Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory prompted the Sandiganbayan Third Division to order the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to review CCTV footage and account for his whereabouts from the time he was brought to jail until Nov. 4.

Sandiganbayan Orders Detailed Detention Review

The bureau was directed to submit a notarized report by Monday, Nov. 9, along with CCTV maintenance records, access logs, records of possible footage alterations, power interruptions, vehicle movements and ambulance use. The Sandiganbayan also said: Accused Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez shall not be moved, removed, transferred and/or otherwise be released from his detention at the Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory unless ordered by the court. The Sandiganbayan had earlier ordered BJMP officials to testify on Romualdez's detention status.