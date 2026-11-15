Jose Rizal University NCAA Quarterfinals Clash Against Arellano University

Jose Rizal University seeks to end a decade-long Final Four drought in NCAA Season 102 quarterfinals against Arellano University on Monday at Filoil Centre.

Jose Rizal University will attempt to break a nearly ten-year playoff absence when it confronts Arellano University in the NCAA Season 102 quarterfinals. The scheduled basketball showdown takes place on Monday evening at the Filoil Centre, marking a critical juncture for both institutions seeking to advance their respective championship campaigns.

The Heavy Bombers enter this high-stakes matchup holding a twice-to-beat advantage, a privilege earned by securing the top seed during the elimination round. JRU's path to this position involved winning six of its first seven games followed by a three-game winning streak to close the preliminary phase. This consistent performance has placed the Heavy Bombers in a prime position to potentially eliminate the Chiefs outright in this single encounter.

Also read LSGH retains NCAA swim crown in dominant style

Heavy Bombers Roster Strength

Jose Rizal University's resurgence has been driven by a balanced roster featuring Lawrence Mangubat, Sean Salvador, Allan Laurenaria, Jamhir Eligado, Jhillia Palis, Ivan Panapanaan, and injured contributor Chris Hubilla. The collective effort from these key players has allowed JRU to maintain momentum and secure the crucial twice-to-beat advantage heading into the postseason elimination bracket.

Head coach Nani Epondulan emphasized the historical significance of this quarterfinal opportunity for the university. Epondulan stated that the school has been overlooked and forgotten for too long, urging the team to use this game to end that era and force the Chiefs to play a decisive elimination game rather than relying on their structural advantage.

Advertisement

Arellano University Chiefs Defense

Arellano University has demonstrated significant potential this season under the leadership of guard T-Mc Ongotan. The Chiefs have successfully defeated powerhouse programs including Letran and San Beda, proving their capability to compete at the highest level of collegiate basketball in the league.

Basti Valencia, Renzo Abiera, King Vinoya, and Ernest Geronimo form the supporting cast that enables Arellano to challenge top-tier opponents. This depth allows the Chiefs to remain competitive despite facing teams with substantial resources and historical precedents for success in the national collegiate tournament structure.

Quarterfinals Timing And Venue

The pivotal quarterfinal clash is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m., providing a specific deadline for both coaching staffs to finalize their strategic approaches. The Filoil Centre will host the event, creating a neutral ground atmosphere for the Heavy Bombers and the Chiefs as they vie for a spot in the semifinals.

For Arellano University, the goal is to force a second game by winning this initial matchup, thereby negating Jose Rizal University's twice-to-beat advantage. Conversely, JRU must secure a victory to eliminate Arellano University outright and advance directly to the next round of the tournament without facing additional elimination pressure.