Jony Ive Declares Touchscreens Don't Work in Cars: A Return to Physical Controls

Sir Jony Ive, former Apple design chief, criticizes touchscreen-only interfaces in cars and praises the hybrid approach used in the new Ferrari Luce. The article discusses the safety and usability benefits of physical controls, highlighting a growing industry trend away from all-screen interiors.

For years, automotive manufacturers have insisted that drivers prefer touchscreen controls, arguing that the familiarity of smartphones makes the transition seamless. However, a growing chorus of designers and engineers is pushing back against this trend, advocating for a return to physical controls in vehicles.

Among them is Sir Jony Ive, the legendary designer who pioneered touchscreen interfaces at Apple and helped shape the modern smartphone era. Ive has been working on the new all-electric Ferrari Luce, and in an interview with Top Gear's Jason Barlow, he stated unequivocally: "Practically and functionally, a large touchscreen doesn't work in a car. That's incontrovertible.

" The Ferrari Luce, as a result, features a carefully crafted blend of physical buttons and digital displays, designed to optimize usability and safety. This philosophy challenges the dominant narrative that touchscreens are the ultimate solution for in-car controls. The core issue, according to Ive and other critics, is the fundamental difference between interacting with a smartphone and driving a car. A smartphone or tablet is designed to captivate your attention; you stare at it while you interact.

In contrast, a car's interface must minimize distraction, allowing the driver to focus on the road. Physical controls, such as knobs, switches, and buttons, can be operated by touch alone, with minimal visual feedback. This reduces the time the driver's eyes are off the road, enhancing safety. Ive's collaboration with industrial designer Marc Newson on the Ferrari Luce highlights another crucial aspect: physical controls convey a sense of quality and craftsmanship.

Well-designed mechanical switches feel tactile and precise, much like the instruments on the Bugatti Tourbillon, which are reminiscent of a high-end mechanical watch. This tactile experience is difficult to replicate with haptic feedback or touchscreens. The automotive industry is gradually recognizing this shift. Audi's design chief, Massimo Frascella, has defended the use of physical controls in the Audi Concept C, stating, "This mix of digital and analog, the tactility, the metal parts, the perception of quality is important for Audi.

We talk about the Audi click.

" Even manufacturers like MG, which have embraced all-screen interfaces, are adding physical buttons to facelifted models like the MG 4. The Volkswagen Golf GTI has replaced its touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons with traditional switches, and Ferrari is offering retrofits for customers who prefer physical controls on the Roma's steering wheel.

While it's impractical to have a dedicated button for every function in modern cars-given the hundreds of possible features-experts argue that essential controls like climate settings and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) should always have physical interfaces. This ongoing shift represents a maturation of automotive design, balancing the benefits of digital displays with the irreplaceable utility of physical controls.

The result is a more intuitive and safer driving experience, one that acknowledges that a car is not merely a smartphone on wheels





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